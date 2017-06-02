Kapil Mishra issues fresh allegations against AAP, says Delhi govt installed fake CNG kits

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Friday accused the Delhi government of "cheating" people and alleged that "10,000 fake CNG kits" were installed in vehicles plying on the capital's roads.

"The AAP government made false claims that the CNG kits fitted in the vehicles were made in Canada, as the truth is that these kits were made in China and assembled at a unit at Dabri Chowk in west Delhi," the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told reporters here.

He claimed that the company "TA Gas Tech India Pvt Ltd was blacklisted by the Delhi High Court" in 2012.

"Delhi government in an order had said that a Canada-based company Tech Gas will supply CNG kits to Dashmesh CNG IMPEX Pvt Ltd, which had been authorised to fit the gas kits. Both these companies were set up by the director of the blacklisted company," Mishra alleged.

"We found that there was no import of components like gas injectors from any part of the world, but as per certification, it had to be purchased from Tech Gas, Canada," he said.

"These CNG kits were being imported from China and assembled at a workshop at Dabri Chowk in Delhi," Mishra alleged.

He said that he would make public all details of all "scams" of the government at 5 pm at constitution club on Saturday.