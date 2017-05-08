Kapil Mishra is no saviour of AAP; unfair to term Arvind Kejriwal as 'corrupt' without proof

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might sit on his haunches and beg for it that is no reason to railroad the man on a simple unproven accusation. We are far too quick to wreck character and create scenarios of doom, but really, a sacked Kapil Mishra suddenly sees the light and becomes a puritanical crusader.

Maybe it's an underdog thing but someone has to bat fore Kejriwal till proven otherwise.

The accusation against Kejriwal for taking Rs 2 crore as a bribe from health minister Satyendra Jain lacks merit at this point, and a lot more homework should have been done before going public with it. And this transaction occurred in the presence of the accuser but he remained silent.

So, first tell us where and when it happened. We need dates and times. Then tell us what sort of notes made the bundles and what was the cash in and how does Mishra know how much? Was it before the demonetisation on 8 November 2016 or after that... and most importantly, what was this gentleman doing keeping quiet all these days until after his dismissal when he suddenly woke up and got religion.

By keeping silent all these days Kapil Mishra has made himself an accessory to the corruption.

It is only fair to wait until the facts are in before hanging Kejriwal and ruining his reputation.

Many of us may find him a buffoon and a bit of a caricature and easy to mock but destroying a person and jumping to the conclusion that he has to be guilty is grossly unfair.

Flinging arbitrary accusations, writing poison pen letters and using social platforms to smear people is becoming quite the norm. Even the media has lost its bearings and in the hurtle to sell its news content has dropped all pretences of displaying fairness. Just go for it. In one day Kejriwal has been asked to resign, there is a call for him to be arrested, the AAP has been written off and one paper even said that the party has been obliterated on Sunday in the aftermath of the scandal. Really?

What is easier than accusing someone without evidence?

At this moment, there is no scandal. It is just a sacked minister pointing fingers at his boss and suspiciously covering himself in transparent glory by expressing deep love for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is so much crock and only confirms the doubt that this whole thing is scripted.

Clearly, the ball, so to speak, is in the court of health minister Satyendra Jain, who could steer AAP away from the coral reefs by denying or confirming the accusations.

By the same token let’s not allow Kapil Mishra to behave as a great saviour. He has to explain why he didn’t demand to know about the source of this hefty sum when he was watching the handing over ceremony.

How much credibility do you give a man who thought it was fine to be a witness to these financial wheelings and dealings until the day he lost his portfolio and then, presto, he saw the light.

The other accusation that has been made is that Jain helped a Kejriwal relative get a land deal of Rs 500 million and shared this juicy tidbit with Mishra. That is not chump change. How difficult is it for Mishra to find out who the relative is rather than leave everything anonymous and vague.

Anyone can make an accusation. The jury must stay out on this one till there are facts to confirm the otherwise vicious attack.