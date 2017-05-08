Kapil Mishra hands over 'evidence' to ACB and dares Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain to take lie detector tests

A day after accusing Arvind Kejriwal of accepting cash from one of his ministers, the sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday handed over 'evidence' to back his claims with the Anti-Corruption Branch, according to CNN-News18. He said that he will soon approach the CBI to take up the issue.

However, the Karawal Nagar MLA did not elaborate whether he shared details on his sensational claim that he saw "Kejriwal taking Rs two crore cash from (Satyendra) Jain" with the ACB. Mishra has claimed to have incriminating evidence against two key Kejriwal aides.

On AAP's dismissal of allegations laid by him, Mishra said that the truth will soon be out as it's only a matter of time before Jain's arrest. He also demanded a lie detector test on himslef, Kejriwal and Jain, claiming that he was the only minister in the AAP cabinet whose name was not dragged through dirt and that he has nothing to hide, according to CNN-News18.

Mishra also claimed that a "few AAP members" have told him that Kejriwal has made up his mind to "sack (Health Minister) Satyendra Jain" by coming Wednesday.

In his press conference on Saturday, Mishra alleged he was an "eyewitness" to Jain handing over Rs two crore to Kejriwal. He questioned the "inaction" over a report submitted by him to Kejriwal in August 2015 on the alleged Rs 400 crore water tanker scam during the tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.

"Why was no action taken based on the report for a year? Who were responsible?," the estranged AAP leader asked.

Through his tenure as a minister, Mishra has repeatedly flogged the scam, relating to alleged irregularities in hiring of private tankers to supply water, which he claimed involves Dikshit and even a "few people in the AAP government".

Kejriwal had constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the allegations in June 2015. The report was submitted in August 2015, recommending an FIR against Dikshit. The then lieutenant-governor Najeeb Jung had forwarded it to the Anti-Corruption Branch, which in turn had registered FIRs against both Dikshit and Mishra.

With inputs from PTI