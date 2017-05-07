Kapil Mishra 'expose' LIVE: After revelations, BJP, Congress train their guns on Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party's sacked water minister Kapil Mishra has alleged a major conspiracy behind his dismissal, stating that he will reveal big names in an alleged water scam at 11.30 am on Sunday. The AAP leader is meeting the Delhi Leuitenant Governor Anil Baijal, from where he will head to Rajghat, the chosen venue for his alleged expose.
“Wait till 11:30am… will let you know at Rajghat. I am the founder members of AAP, will always remain with the party,” Mishra told News18 on Sunday.
In a sudden move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday divested Mishra of his Water and Tourism and Culture portfolios, which Mishra claimed was ordered publicly without informing him in in prior. Minutes later the dismissed minister claimed that he had handed over had handed over documents related to the alleged scam to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, another report in Hindustan Times says.
He tweeted that he will expose some big names in an alleged water tanker scam.
सुबह 11:30 am राजघाट - जो बातें अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को बताई थी कल सुबह वो सारे देश को बताऊंगा।
However, AAP claimed that it was Mishra's incompetence that lead to the decision.
"Since the situation of water supply was found not to be good during the municipal elections, and several MLAs also spoke about the same problem in their constituencies, so Kapil Mishra was removed from the post," the source added.
Mishra had been a minister in the Kejriwal cabinet since February 2015, when the AAP government came to power. He had sided with AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in the recent rift within the party.
Mishra has claimed that as far as he could tell, the decision to dismiss him was taken unilaterally by the chief minister.
Kejriwal conveyed his mind about the reshuffle when he retweeted a tweet from one his followers.
"Big breaking from Delhi government, Kapil Mishra out of Kejriwal cabinet. Kailash Gehlot and Rajendra Gautam will be New Ministers," journalist Vikrant Yadav said in a tweet. Kejriwal immediately retweeted the post giving clear indications that the changes in his ministerial team were afoot.
Mishra, however, wondered if his ouster was linked to the exposure on the tanker scam which he was scheduled to make on Sunday. He also said that he had told the Chief Minister that he would not a delay in tanker scam report and would submit names of those who are involved in the delay to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Mishra also took a jibe at Kejriwal and his ministerial colleagues like Satyendar Jain, saying that he did not favour any of his relatives or daughter.
"I am the only minister with no corruption charges. No CBI enquiry against me. I did not favour any daughter or any relative. I exposed Shiela's (Dixit) corruption," Mishra said in a tweet.
Jain, who holds the Health portfolio, was accused of nepotism charges in the appointments of his daughter Soumya Jain and Nikunj Agarwal, a relative of Kejriwal's wife, to government posts.
Mishra also denied the speculation that he would join another party. "It (AAP) is my party. I will go nowhere and stay here (AAP)," Mishra said in another tweet.
13:59 (IST)
Meanwhile... as AAP leaders trade barbs, party must answer some pertinent questions
Whether or not Kampil Mishra's allegations hold any merit, right from Kejriwal to Mishra and local MLA of Sangam Vihar, the party leaders have to answer why they failed to end the water tanker mafias and why Sangam Vihar residents still do not have access to drinking water.
13:54 (IST)
Former ally, Yogendra Yadav backs Arvind Kejriwal on corruption charges
In what looked like an almost supportive statement, Swarajya India leader and former AAP member, Yogendra Yadav has said that while he can believe allegations of authoritarianism and greed for power against the Delhi chief minister, he will need solid proof to believe that Kejriwal can be corrupt.
13:42 (IST)
Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas tweets, asks party workers to be 'patient'
13:39 (IST)
Has AAP fail to fulfil its promise to provide clean water?
AAP candidate Prakash Jarwal became MLA for the first time from this area promising that he would make the Sangam Vihar residents free from the clutches of water tanker mafia and provide regular free supply of water.
Yet two years later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has failed to provide relief to Sangam Vihar — Asia's largest unorganised colony. People in this colony still buy water every week from tanker mafias. Earlier, the Congress party had been at the epicentre of this water tanker scam.
Even Mishra as the water resources minister failed to bring Sangam Vihar under the ambit of Delhi Jal Board.
13:33 (IST)
Kapil Mishra's allegations cannot be ignored
Sacked Minister for Water Resources, Kapil Mishra, might have taken to theatrics by visiting Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before speaking to media. However, his allegations against his party top leadership cannot be ignored.
Electricity and water are the two main promises that AAP government fulfilled after coming to.power in 2015. Every household has been given 20,000 litres of free water but free water failed to reach the most deprived area in Delhi — Sangam Vihar.
13:23 (IST)
Ajay Maken trains his gun on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the party will collect 10 lakh signatures against the Kejriwal government in the next four to five days in order to remind him of the 'right ot recall'.
13:16 (IST)
Satyendra Jain had been in the news before too
The Income Tax department had issued summons to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on 27 September 2016, asking him to appear before it in connection with its tax evasion probe against certain Kolkata-based firms.
Officials said Jain had been asked to appear before the Investigating Officer of the case in Delhi on 4 October last year and had also been directed to furnish personal financial details and ITRs for the last four years during his appearance.
13:09 (IST)
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reacts to the development
13:04 (IST)
After Kapil Mishra is sacked, Kumar Vishwas vows another movement
Hours after Delhi's Water Minister Kapil Mishra was sacked from his ministerial post, a fresh crisis arose in the AAP as founder member Kumar Vishwas vowed for "another movement inside and outside".
12:54 (IST)
Kapil Mishra confident of sending Satyendra Jain to jail
Talking to News18, the Sacked AAP minister said that Arvind Kejriwal is running away from media. He also said that the Jain will go to jail in the next 8 to 10 days.
12:51 (IST)
Kapil Mishra trained his guns on Satyendra Jain
Kapil Mishra: Satyendra Jain had told me that he settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Arvind Kejriwal's relative.
12:44 (IST)
Mayank Gandhi on the bribery allegations
Speaking to India Today, former AAP leader and Mumbai-based social activist Mayank Gnadhi said that the party is becoming just like other parties and is going down the slippery slope and the party's decline will not stop for now.
12:39 (IST)
Kapil Mishra takes to Twitter to target Satyendra Jain, Kejriwal
12:36 (IST)
Manish Sisodia's reacting to the allegation
12:34 (IST)
Manish Sisodia on the allegations against Kejriwal
Reacting to the expose, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, " MLAs were being heckled by the public for the lack of water. This made Kejriwal to trigger a cabinet reshuffle. With respect to the allegations made by Kapil Mishra, they are baseless. I have no answers for them."
12:31 (IST)
This is what Kapil Mishra had to say
12:24 (IST)
Ajay Maken on Kapil Mishra"s expose
Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the expose is in line with the findings in the Shinglu Panel report on nepotism by the Kejriwal government. Maken also added why there was no action on the Shunglu Panel report. On Kapil Mishra's allegations, he said that a former cabinet colleague making such charge is serious and cannot be dismissed.
12:21 (IST)
AAP cabinet meeting at Keriwal's residence
While cabinet meeting is going on at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is expected to address media shortly.
12:15 (IST)
Kapil Mishra's wife reacts
Accompanying Kapil Mishra to the Rajghat, his wife backed him and said that AAP took precedence over family. She also said that Arvind Kejriwal did wrong by sacking him: Kapil Mishra 's wife.
12:08 (IST)
No moral right for Kejriwal to continue as CM
Speaking to News18, BJP said that Arvind Kejriwal to resign as chief minister and dissolve the Assembly to seek fresh mandate from the people. BJP also added that it will go to the public to put pressure on Kejriwal. The party said that a cabinet colleague exposing Kejriwal is a serious issue.
12:04 (IST)
Why was I sacked? asks Mishra
I could have been sacked before too. I was being praised initially by every AAP leader. There were no talks of me being sacked. Now the timing of the axe raises questions.
12:03 (IST)
AAP must be transparent on funding
Kapil Mishra said that there were many cases of financial irregularity in AAP. He added that the party must come clean on funding.
12:01 (IST)
Saw Kejriwal taking bribe, says Mishra
Kapil Mishra says that he is ready to go to CBI and the anti-corruption Bureau against Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues. He said that he will expose Satyendra Jain's corrupt practise.
11:59 (IST)
Kapil Mishra on corruption in AAP
I trusted Kejriwal, whom I thought to be clean. There were several funding related issues in Punjab. I though Kejriwal would act on it. I had this trust in him since two years. But two days back, I saw Satyendra Jain giving a bribe of 2 crore rupees to Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.
When I asked him, he said that in politics certain things happen which will be revealed later.
How did Satyendra Jain get those cash? I asked Kejriwal to offer a apology. But Kejriwal is silent.
11:54 (IST)
Kapil Mishra on Tanker scam
Was Kejriwal lying to the public of Delhi since 2015? Within one month of becming minister, I made a report agaisnt Sheila Dixit. When I wanted to meet the anti-corruption bureau, everyone knows what had happened. After writing the letter, I met Kejriwal. I am exposing after I was dismissed by the chief minister.
11:52 (IST)
Kapil Mishra addresses media, says he is clean
I will never leave the party. We will begin the cleaning of the party from Rajghat itself. AAP is my party and it is the party of the volunteers. I am the only one in the cabinet who is clean and who does not have any CBI case against him.
11:49 (IST)
Kapil Mishra getting ready to address media
Mishra's mother cries conspiracy behind his sacking. She supported her son in the case and said that he will come out clean, News18 reported.
11:44 (IST)
Why was Mishra sacked?
A senior government official said the decision to remove Mishra was taken after it was found that the minister had submitted several "inflated" bills.
Sources in the party said Mishra was sacked because of his poor performance. However, the party had considered him as one of the most vocal and active voices in the government until he sided with Vishwas.
11:39 (IST)
Kapil Mishra sacked on Saturday
The Arvind Kejriwal government on Saturday sacked Kapil Mishra as the water minister, days after he sided with senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.
11:32 (IST)
Kapil Mishra reaches Rajghat
Ahead of the big expose, Mishra reaches Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.
11:30 (IST)
Sacked AAP minister claims corruption charges against 'HIM', shares details with L-G