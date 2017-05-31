Kapil Mishra assaulted, thrown out of Delhi Assembly, alleges Manish Sisodia gave orders

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra was assaulted by the party workers in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. He alleged that attempts were made by the MLAs to choke him. He was manhandled and thrown out of the Assembly, reported News18.

#BREAKING - Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi assembly pic.twitter.com/3Hng1fSCKc — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 31, 2017

#WATCH Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly after a scuffle broke between him and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs pic.twitter.com/fCprHosxhr — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

"I have been demanding to speak in the Assembly. I was not allowed to speak. Everyone saw it," Mishra said outside the House. "Arvind Kejriwal was laughing inside the Assembly… I was beaten up and punched in the Assembly," he alleged. He also said that he was beaten up on the directions of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Mishra had reportedly raised allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and demanded that an open session of Delhi Assembly be convened in Ramlila Maidan to discuss the issue of corruption. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel warned him not to do so, but Mishra continued. Goel later ordered that Mishra be marshalled out.

Before the marshals could reach Mishra, he was manhandled by three-four AAP members. "Before being marshalled out I was attacked by Madan Lal, Jarnail Singh and some other members," Mishra told reporters.

Mishra, who was the water minister in the Delhi cabinet, had accused Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain of misappropriating health funds. He said three big scams were perpetrated in the health sector by the AAP government, including one of more than Rs 300 crore in the procurement of medicines.

He had posed nine questions to Kejriwal including whether he was aware that AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh's trip to Russia "was sponsored by a man who is being probed for a Rs 400-crore high-security number plates scam."

Earlier, he had launched the 'Let's clean AAP' campaign to rid the party of the "few people who are corrupt". He urged AAP workers to come together and not to leave the party, adding that they have to "snatch it back" from the corrupt people.

Mishra alleged that he had seen Jain handing over Rs 2 crore cash to Kejriwal. Jain had also helped "fix" land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s relatives, he said.

Further, Mishra had also approached the CBI against Kejriwal and his involvement in money laundering. He had accused the AAP of "massive" financial irregularities, including funneling money through shell companies, while taking donations.

Mishra had also alleged a nexus between Kejriwal and and those involved in hawala transactions. "The man who donated Rs 2 crore to AAP is wanted by CBI, ED and the I-T officials, but he meets Kejriwal." Mishra said. "This is the reason why Kejriwal was shouting so much after the government's demonetisation move and was coming out on the streets against it," he added.

Mishra had also demanded the chief minister's resignation.

With inputs from agencies.