AAP Crisis highlights: After EVM demo in Delhi Assembly, Kapil Mishra ridicules Kejriwal's 'diversionary tactics'

May, 09 2017 18:30:58 IST

May, 09 2017 IST

  • 16:57 (IST)

    CBI to examine Kapil Mishra's allegations

    Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's allegations will be examined. Mishra has given three complaints relating to bribery and irregularities against functionaries of Delhi government: CBI. 

    PTI

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Will seek Arvind Kejriwal's ouster if corruption charges are proved: Anna Hazare

    Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday said he would sit on an agitation to demand the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal if the allegations of corruption against the Delhi chief minister were proved.

    Hazare, however, also pointed out that former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra made the allegations of graft against Kejriwal only after he was sacked from the AAP dispensation. "Whatever the former minister has said against Kejriwal, he said it only after his removal. If he was the minister when the alleged money exchange took place, why did not he alert the authorities?" the anti-corruption crusader asked. 

    IANS

  • 16:47 (IST)

  • 16:17 (IST)

    Kapil Mishra hits back at Kejriwal 

    Mishra slammed Kejriwal for diverting the issue from bribery charges to EVM manipulation. He said, " Today, he will blame EVM, tomorrow your fingers." He also added that AAP won't get any vote in the name of Arvind Kejriwal and that it is best for him to leave the party. 

    Times Now

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Election Commission slams live demo 

    Immediately after Saurabh Bhardwaj's sensational EVM exposé , the Election Commission has hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party, and claimed that the machine used during the live demonstration in the Delhi Assembly is not an EVM machine at the first place. 

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Amid EVM 'exposé', Arvind Kejriwal remains silent

    Amid a sensational live demonstration of EVM-tampering, the most striking image of the day was that of a silent Arvind Kejriwal.

    Before the session began, the Delhi chief minister had tweeted that there would be a major revelation made in the Assembly. However, the major revelation turned out to be on EVMs.

    Kejriwal is yet to speak on the bribery allegations levelled against him by sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra. 

    So was the EVM demo drama a diversionary tactic of the party? Time will tell.

  • 15:30 (IST)

    AAP shows the final results of manipulation

  • 15:28 (IST)

    AAP taunts BJP legislators over EVM tampering

    After proving that an EVM machine can be manipulated, Saurabh Bhardwaj taunts BJP legislators and claims that they won their elections in that manner. This leads to a flare up between BJP and AAP MLAs in the Assembly. 

  • 15:22 (IST)

    AAP's Twitter handle on an overdrive in its EVM revelations

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Secret codes behind tampering?

    Saurabh Bhardwaj brings the cheat sheet of all secret codes that need to be fed into the EVM machine in order to manipulate the machines. He says that the secret codes are fed into the system after a certain period of time. He adds that the secret codes depend on the position of a candidate in the race. He says that if a candidate is third in the race, then a secret code corresponding to the third position is fed into the system. This helps the candidate to win, Bhardwaj claims. 

  • 15:14 (IST)

    LIVE EVM tampering continues 

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Live EVM tampering in Delhi Assembly

    Perhaps what can be termed as unprecedented in Indian political history, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj is currently conducting a live demonstration of show how easy it for anyone to tamper an EVM machine. 

  • 14:59 (IST)

    Vijender Gupta slams AAP

    The BJP leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly is sitting outside in dharna. He has asked for the arrest of Satyendra Jain in the bribery scandal. Talking to media persons, he claimed that democracy has been murdered in the state and that the AAP is encouraging corruption in Delhi. 

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal in Assembly; yet to speak

    While EVM tampering row is being discussed in the Delhi Assembly, the Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal is yet to speak on the bribery allegations made by Kapil Mishra against him. 

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Vijendra Gupta slams AAP over 1,000 crore scam

    After being marshalled out of the House, Vijendra Gupta trained his guns on the Aam Aadmi Party and its involvement in the 1,000 crore land scam. He added that the BJP is not being allowed to raise the issue by the ruling party. 

  • 14:45 (IST)

    People are doubtful about EC

    Speaking in Assembly, AAP MLA Naresh Yadav claims that the country's trust on the Election Commission is declining due to the constant EVM tampering. He also claims that the Centre is least interested in looking into the allegations. 

  • 14:38 (IST)

    AAP  to demonstrate EVM tampering 

    At a time when the Election Commission has dared hackers to tamper EVM machines, the Aam Aadmi Party has promised to show tampering of(Electronic Voting Machines) EVMs to expose the truth. 

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Kapil Mishra present in Assembly

    While Alka Lamba is speaking on EVM tampering, it is interesting to note that rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra is present in the Assembly. 

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Alka Lamba speaks in Assembly

    AAP leader Alka Lamba talks on the EVM tampering row. She claims that when the party went to the EC, the EC said that the EVMs used in the MCD polls were not their responsibility. Lamba raises the question as to why VVPAT machines are not being used to conduct elections. 

    Lamba also does some self praise that it is the Delhi government which has been instrumental in forcing the Centre to sanction over Rs 3,000 crores for procuring VVPAT machines. 

  • 14:23 (IST)

    Vijendra Gupta thrown out of the Assembly

    Amid the ruckus, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Nivas Goel has dismissed BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta from the House for a day. 

  • 14:19 (IST)

    Total pandemonium in Delhi Assembly

    Even as AAP MLA Alka Lamba is speaking in the Assembly, the four-member BJP is creating ruckus and stopping the House from working. The first 15 minutes have thus been wasted in the ruckus. 

  • 14:17 (IST)

    A 1,000 crore land scam?

    BJP leader Vijendra Gupta claims that the Arvind Kejriwal government has been indulging in a Rs 1,000 crore land scam in Delhi. 

  • 14:12 (IST)

    BJP leader Vijendra Gupta speaks on the floor of the House

    While the Speaker has barred members from speaking out of turn, BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta spoke up and claimed a Rs 1,000 crore scam by the Kejriwal government. 

  • 14:09 (IST)

    Delhi Assembly begins 

    Delhi Assembly begins as all eyes are on Arvind Kejriwal's defence over corruption allegations against him. The Speaker calls it a historic meeting for the sake of Indian democracy. 

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Listen to what Manoj Tiwari had to say

  • 13:56 (IST)

    Complaint filed over death of Kejriwal's brother-in-law 

    According to India Today, a complaint has been filed against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the death of his brother-in-law. The complaint seeks a probe over the death of Kejriwal's relative. According to the report, he wanted to expose a scam in the PWD department. 

  • 13:53 (IST)

    BJP targets Arvind Kejriwal 

    Based on a CNN News18 expose, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari targeted Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal on the irregularities in the donations to the Aam Aadmi Party. The party also claimed that the AAP lied to the Election Commission on its source of donations. 

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Protests will continue till Kejriwal steps down: BJP youth wing

    Delhi Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Sunil Yadav warned the protests would intensify if Kejriwal didn't step down. "We had been saying Kejriwal is a liar but he turned out to be something else. He should resign, sack Jain, and face corruption charges. Mishra was removed because he exposed corruption in AAP," he said.

  • 13:26 (IST)

    BJP youth wing activists protest near Kejriwal residence

    Activists of the BJP's youth wing protested near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding his resignation and the sacking of minister Satyendra Jain over corruption charges levelled against them by suspended leader Kapil Mishra. The protesters, who took out a march to Kejriwal's Civil
    Lines residence, were stopped by the police at a barricade. Policemen used water canons when the agitators tried to breach the barricade.

    — PTI

  • 13:24 (IST)

    AAP issues whip, asks all MLAs to attend special Assembly session

    As Kapil Mishra makes his way to the CBI office, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Ashutosh and Atishi Marlena have made their way to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. India Today has reported that the party has issued a whip to all its MLAs, asking them to attend the special Assembly session on Tuesday.

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Kapil Mishra threatens to go on hunger strike

    Intensifying his agitation against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Kapil Mishra threatened to go on a hunger strike. "Five AAP leaders misused funds for foreign trips. I will sit on a hunger strike if they do not reveal details of their foreign trips," Mishra said.

    — IANS

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Congress leader urges 'immediate action'

    Congress' Tom Vadakkan was quoted by Hindustan Times as demanding "immediate action" against corrupt elements in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "In view of the new inputs, the anti-corruption chief must investigate this matter urgently. Because on the basis of this an FIR must be launched against the accused and action must be taken against these corrupt elements," Vadakkan told the publication.

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Stormy Delhi Assembly session ahead: Kapil Mishra's allegations, EVM manipulations to be top agendas

    The BJP is expected to corner the ruling AAP during the one-day session over Mishra's charges. The AAP is also likely to raise the issue of alleged EVM manipulations in Delhi civic body polls. Kejriwal has not spoken about the charges made by Mishra. But on Monday night he tweeted that truth will prevail.

    "The truth will emerge victorious. It will begin from the special Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday," the Chief Minister wrote.

    Mishra has questioned Kejriwal's integrity and accused him of taking Rs 2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendra Jain, of shielding people linked to a 2012 water tanker scam and being party to a land deal that benefited his relative. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied the charges.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    High-octane session expected in Delhi Assembly today

    The Delhi Assembly will hold a special session on Tuesday afternoon where Arvind Kejriwal is expected to speak for the first time after being accused by sacked MLA Kapil Mishra of taking Rs 2 crore cash from a cabinet colleague, a charge denied by the AAP.

    The session is scheduled to begin at 2 pm and high-octane war of words is expected on the floor of the 70-member House as Mishra and Kejriwal may come face-to-face for the first time since the allegation was made on Sunday.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Mishra takes on AAP over foreign trips by leaders

    Sacked party MLA Kapil Mishra tweeted that Aam Aadmi Party must make public the details of foreign trips by Raghav Chadha, Ashish Khetan, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak. Mishra said he will sit on hunger strike from Wednesday if these details were not made public.


    Mishra stepped up his demand to reveal details of foreign tours of AAP leaders. In a series of tweet, he said some that party leaders have made dozens of foreign trips out of state expense and illegal money. "Party should make public where these leaders went, who they met and how much time they spent in which country," (sic) tweeted Mishra.

  • 12:31 (IST)

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Kapil Mishra reaches CBI office

    According to Hindustan Times, sacked AAP MLA Kapil Mishra reached CBI office to file complaint against Kejriwal. "I will register an FIR against you (Kejriwal). I apologise for that and seek your blessing," Mishra had said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. Mishra was suspended from AAP and sacked by Kejriwal from his Cabinet.

    Mishra later told reporters that he was going to file three FIRs: One against Kejriwal, one against his family members, and one against five AAP leaders. Mishra also tweeted that he will be going to the CBI office at 11.30 am.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    BJP cadre protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's home in Delhi

    News 18 reported that BJP youth wing members started protesting outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi. According to the channel, water cannons were used at BJP protesters in order to scatter the crowd.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Mishra throws open challenge to 'guru' Kejriwal

    Sacked from Aam Aadmi Party, MLA Kapil Mishra on Tuesday issued an open letter to Arvind Kejriwal while challenging him to contest open elections. Asserting that Kejriwal once used to be his 'guru', Mishra said that he was going to lodge a string of FIRs against the one who taught him to how to fight against corruption.

    "I am releasing an open letter to Kejriwal. I am going to file FIRs against the person from whom I have learnt to fight against corruption and to take a stand for the truth. He used to be my 'guru' and today I am fighting against him. This is very painful for me but I can't keep quiet. From whom I have learnt these things, today I want his blessings for the victory in this war against corruption. I will file an FIR against you and I am apologizing for the same," Mishra said.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Will expose massive national conspiracy in Delhi Assembly: Kejriwal

    After Kapil Mishra's morning press conference, where the sacked Aam Aadmi Party leader sought Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "blessings" as he was going to file an FIR against him, Kejriwal in turn tweeted saying that AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will reveal a massive conspiracy in the Delhi Assembly. 

  • 18:56 (IST)

    Delhi High Court to examine validity of panel report on AAP's ad expenditure | PTI

    The Delhi High Court today agreed to examine the validity of a Centre-appointed panel's report recommending that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be made to pay an amount of Rs 97 crore that the Delhi government had spent on advertisements.

    Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued a notice to the Centre, the Delhi government, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and Congress leader Ajay Maken seeking their stand on the AAP plea against the report of the three-member committee, set up to regulate government advertising.

    "If the report goes, everything goes," the court said while listing the matter for hearing on 8 August. 

    — PTI

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Kejriwal delayed investigation into Rs 400 crore tanker scam: Kapil Mishra

    Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra had been having quite a busy Monday. Before the former water minister of Delhi gave details about his meetings with ACB and challenging AAP's PAC committee to oust him, Mishra had submitted a bunch of documents alleging that Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal knowingly delayed the investigation into Rs 400 crore tanker scam.

    Delhi ACB chief MK Meena, said that the bureay will regiter Mishra's detailed statement soon.

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Delhi Cong seeks LG's nod to prosecute Kejriwal

    Earlier on Monday, the Delhi unit of Congress has sought the sanction of Lt Governor Anil Baijal for initiating prosecution against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "gross abuse of power" by the AAP government, as pointed out by the Shunglu Committee.

    The Congress's city unit chief Ajay Maken today said the panel has unearthed many serious cases of corruption and irregularities against the Kejriwal government.

    "We want to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal with the ACB, but under the Prevention of Corruption Act, we need to get a sanction from the LG before initiating prosecution. So, we have sought it," he said at a press conference in New Delhi."

    — PTI

  • 18:09 (IST)

    Satyendra Jain calls Kapil Mishra liar: ANI

    ​​

  • 18:04 (IST)

    Kapil Mishra attacks AAP, Kejriwal, again 

    Ousted AAP minister Kapil Mishra once again launched a fresh salvo of attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal and his party members in a press conference on Monday. Mishra made quite a few statements at a press conference on Monday, here is what he said:

    • "Satyendra Jain paid money to Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi chief minister's residence. 
    • I am going to submit all documents and proofs that could influence the investigation tomorrow at 11.30 to the CBI. I am going to file official FIR and will be a witness in the case.
    • Satyendra Jain personally told me that Rs 50 crore was paid for a land deal for a 7-acre farm house, and helped authenticate Rs 10 crore duplicate bills of PWD department for Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law of Bansal family's organisations.
    • Everyone in AAP knows that if anyone has spoken against BJP whether it was the corruption in MCD, Pathankot Attack, it was Kapil Mishra. I have always spoken against Narendra Modi's policies. I a not in contact with any member of BJP. I challenge them to bring one single proof. Not everyone who speaks against you (Arvind Kejriwal) is an agent of BJP and Modi. I will not join BJP, and I will not quit AAP.
    • I challenge all members of PAC to sack me from the party. If the criteria to be ousted from the party is honesty. I want all papers related to tenders and decisions taken by AAP leaders to be shared publicly, and be investigated by the agency. It's a people's party. Let the people decide who will stay and who will go. 
    • I have been getting death threats, but I am not afraid of the agents of Kejriwal.
    • I am getting phones from everyone speaking of corruption against AAP — from corruption in funding in AAP, taking money for tickets in Punjab to spending money on alcohol and women during the election campaigning."

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Kapil Mishra has lost his mental balance: Satyendra Jain | CNN-News18

    Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain once again rubbished the fresh allegations of corruption raised by sacked minister Kapil Mishra. Jain, who has been labelled as one of the conspirators in the ongoing graft charges said that Mishra has lost his mental balance.

    "There is a no deal, and I am not involved in anything. When there's no deal, why will I speak with him. If there's a deal then please submit proof," Jain said.

    Referring Mishra's latest press conference on Monday as another attempt to defame the Aam Aadmi party, Jain said, "If he wanted to give it to CBI, then why would he come to the media. He would have gone ahead and given it to the CBI. He has not been able to give the time of when I went to Kejriwal's residence."

  • 17:33 (IST)

    Kapil Mishra is afraid of being sacked from Aam Aadmi Party: Sanjay Singh | CNN-News18

    Replying to the fresh salvo of accusations made by Kapil Mishra on Monday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "I think Kapil Mishra is afraid. The decision of the PAC meeting is not done yet. Whatever is to be done will be told to everyone."

    Singh also labelled the fresh accusations made by Mishra as false and accused him of insulting the party workers. "Today, he is saying that everyone in AAP is corrupt. He didn't see it when he was a minister. When he was sacked, he is making false accusations. He doesn't want to join BJP. But he wants to stay with AAP and create more troubles. I think he is going to make false accusations in the future,"  Singh added.

  • 17:27 (IST)

    If decisions are made behind the closed doors, I will not accept them: Kapil Mishra | CNN-News18

  • 17:26 (IST)

    I will never quit Aam Aadmi Party: Kapil Mishra

  • 17:23 (IST)

    Kapil Mishra challenges Kejriwal and team to sack him from party

Aam Aadmi Party's sacked water minister Kapil Mishra has alleged a major conspiracy behind his dismissal, stating that he will reveal big names in an alleged water scam at 11.30 am on Sunday. The AAP leader is meeting the Delhi Leuitenant Governor Anil Baijal, from where he will head to Rajghat, the chosen venue for his alleged expose.

“Wait till 11:30am… will let you know at Rajghat. I am the founder members of AAP, will always remain with the party,” Mishra told News18 on Sunday.

In a sudden move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday divested Mishra of his Water and Tourism and Culture portfolios, which Mishra claimed was ordered publicly without informing him in in prior. Minutes later the dismissed minister claimed that he had handed over had handed over documents related to the alleged scam to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, another report in Hindustan Times says.

He tweeted that he will expose some big names in an alleged water tanker scam.

 

However, AAP claimed that it was Mishra's incompetence that lead to the decision.

"Since the situation of water supply was found not to be good during the municipal elections, and several MLAs also spoke about the same problem in their constituencies, so Kapil Mishra was removed from the post," the source added.

File image of Kapil Mishra. Image courtesy: @KapilMishraAAP/Twitter

File image of Kapil Mishra. Image courtesy: @KapilMishraAAP/Twitter

Mishra had been a minister in the Kejriwal cabinet since February 2015, when the AAP government came to power. He had sided with AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in the recent rift within the party.

Mishra has claimed that as far as he could tell, the decision to dismiss him was taken unilaterally by the chief minister.

Kejriwal conveyed his mind about the reshuffle when he retweeted a tweet from one his followers.

"Big breaking from Delhi government, Kapil Mishra out of Kejriwal cabinet. Kailash Gehlot and Rajendra Gautam will be New Ministers," journalist Vikrant Yadav said in a tweet. Kejriwal immediately retweeted the post giving clear indications that the changes in his ministerial team were afoot.

Mishra, however, wondered if his ouster was linked to the exposure on the tanker scam which he was scheduled to make on Sunday. He also said that he had told the Chief Minister that he would not a delay in tanker scam report and would submit names of those who are involved in the delay to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Mishra also took a jibe at Kejriwal and his ministerial colleagues like Satyendar Jain, saying that he did not favour any of his relatives or daughter.

"I am the only minister with no corruption charges. No CBI enquiry against me. I did not favour any daughter or any relative. I exposed Shiela's (Dixit) corruption," Mishra said in a tweet.

Jain, who holds the Health portfolio, was accused of nepotism charges in the appointments of his daughter Soumya Jain and Nikunj Agarwal, a relative of Kejriwal's wife, to government posts.

Mishra also denied the speculation that he would join another party. "It (AAP) is my party. I will go nowhere and stay here (AAP)," Mishra said in another tweet.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: May 09, 2017 06:31 pm | Updated Date: May 09, 2017 06:30 pm

