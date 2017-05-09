AAP Crisis highlights: After EVM demo in Delhi Assembly, Kapil Mishra ridicules Kejriwal's 'diversionary tactics'

Aam Aadmi Party's sacked water minister Kapil Mishra has alleged a major conspiracy behind his dismissal, stating that he will reveal big names in an alleged water scam at 11.30 am on Sunday. The AAP leader is meeting the Delhi Leuitenant Governor Anil Baijal, from where he will head to Rajghat, the chosen venue for his alleged expose.
“Wait till 11:30am… will let you know at Rajghat. I am the founder members of AAP, will always remain with the party,” Mishra told News18 on Sunday.
In a sudden move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday divested Mishra of his Water and Tourism and Culture portfolios, which Mishra claimed was ordered publicly without informing him in in prior. Minutes later the dismissed minister claimed that he had handed over had handed over documents related to the alleged scam to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, another report in Hindustan Times says.
He tweeted that he will expose some big names in an alleged water tanker scam.
सुबह 11:30 am राजघाट - जो बातें अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को बताई थी कल सुबह वो सारे देश को बताऊंगा।
However, AAP claimed that it was Mishra's incompetence that lead to the decision.
"Since the situation of water supply was found not to be good during the municipal elections, and several MLAs also spoke about the same problem in their constituencies, so Kapil Mishra was removed from the post," the source added.
Mishra had been a minister in the Kejriwal cabinet since February 2015, when the AAP government came to power. He had sided with AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in the recent rift within the party.
Mishra has claimed that as far as he could tell, the decision to dismiss him was taken unilaterally by the chief minister.
Kejriwal conveyed his mind about the reshuffle when he retweeted a tweet from one his followers.
"Big breaking from Delhi government, Kapil Mishra out of Kejriwal cabinet. Kailash Gehlot and Rajendra Gautam will be New Ministers," journalist Vikrant Yadav said in a tweet. Kejriwal immediately retweeted the post giving clear indications that the changes in his ministerial team were afoot.
Mishra, however, wondered if his ouster was linked to the exposure on the tanker scam which he was scheduled to make on Sunday. He also said that he had told the Chief Minister that he would not a delay in tanker scam report and would submit names of those who are involved in the delay to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Mishra also took a jibe at Kejriwal and his ministerial colleagues like Satyendar Jain, saying that he did not favour any of his relatives or daughter.
"I am the only minister with no corruption charges. No CBI enquiry against me. I did not favour any daughter or any relative. I exposed Shiela's (Dixit) corruption," Mishra said in a tweet.
Jain, who holds the Health portfolio, was accused of nepotism charges in the appointments of his daughter Soumya Jain and Nikunj Agarwal, a relative of Kejriwal's wife, to government posts.
Mishra also denied the speculation that he would join another party. "It (AAP) is my party. I will go nowhere and stay here (AAP)," Mishra said in another tweet.
Published Date: May 09, 2017
Kapil Mishra raises fresh allegations of corruption
The controversy around Aam Aadmi Party is refusing to die down. Ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday informed media persons that he has already submitted some proof to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and will be going back again on Tuesday to submit more details.
Amid sea of support from AAP leaders, Punjab MP seeks Kejriwal's resignation
Suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi on Sunday demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to step down on moral ground after his former cabinet colleague Kapil Mishra accused him of receiving Rs two crore from another minister.
"It is a serious allegation leveled by Kejriwal's former minister...he should step down immediately on moral grounds," Gandhi, an MP from Patiala, told PTI.
After Amarinder, Akali Dal trains its guns on Arvind Kejriwal, seeks his resignation
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and also his immediate arrest after he was accused by AAP MLA and sacked minister Kapil Mishra of taking Rs two crore cash illegally.
Terming the "bribery scandal" as an "epoch event" which has "finally uncovered Kejriwal's real face", SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia said the AAP was being accused of being involved in corruption since long.
"Now, we have a person who was a cabinet minister in the Delhi government till a few hours back claiming that he has witnessed the Delhi CM accepting Rs two crore from a tainted colleague with his own eyes," he said.
"Kejriwal has always maintained that he will take action against anyone accused of wrongdoing... What will you do now when you yourself are in the dock?" Majithia asked.
"People expect you to do the honourable thing and resign immediately rather than trying to discredit Kapil Mishra," the SAD leader said.
Amarinder Singh on Kejriwal
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday sought the resignation of his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the AAP supremo had no moral right to continue in office as his "corrupt face" had been "totally exposed". The Congress leader said his party had for long been maintaining that Kejriwal was a "dacoit", who was "only interested in filling his pockets".
PTI
More I-T trouble for Satyendra Jain?
In more I-T trouble for Satyendra Jain, a report on CNN News18 says that Jain used two of his employees — one of them is his distant relative — as a front to route hawala money to buy land between 2011 and 2013. The report added that the two employees later joined Jain's office after the deal were completed.
Kejriwal should step down, CBI must file FIR against Delhi CM, says Sharmistha Mukherjee
"Arvind Kejriwal, the self proclaimed messiah of anti-corruption has been charged with accepting a huge some of money by none other than his own party colleague and ex-minister of his cabinet. This is very serious allegation questioning Mr. Kejriwal's personal integrity. Seems AAP is collapsing under the weight of its own misdeeds. We demand that CBI should immediately lodge FIR against him and do thorough investigation. Kejriwal should step down immediately on moral grounds. We also want to know why L-G is not taking any action on the Shunglu Committee reports. Delhi Congress will launch a 5-day campaign to collect 10 lakh signature demanding Kejriwal's resignation, " Delhi Pradesh Congress chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee told Firstpost.
BJP delegation meets Delhi L-G Anil Baijal
BJP delegation led by Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari meets L-G Anil Baijal. Tiwari says that the delegation has sought the dismissal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain for their alleged involvement in graft. The delegation also sought an enquiry into the case and Tiwari said that he has got an assurance from the L-G on this issue.
Protests outside Kejriwal's residence
After allegations against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal came to light following ex-minister Kapil Mishra claim that the leader took bribes from Satyendra Jain, the youth wing of the Congress party is protesting outside the residence of the chief minister.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took potshots at the anti-corruption crusader, adding that Kejriwal should have resigned a long time back.
Will BJP's witch-hunt help the AAP?
BJP should realise that AAP thrives on politics of confrontation and if notices have been issued without any base, it will only help AAP mobilise/get back its support base and gain sympathy. This witch hunt won’t help.
Read the full analysis here,
Is Arvind Kejriwal downfall imminent?
With his blunt allegation against Kejriwal, Kapil Mishra, who became a former minister a day ago, has delivered the biggest blow not only to the person but also to the fledgling party. The BJP might just have found the handle it needed to take the Delhi chief minister on. Whether or not minister Satyendra Jain paid Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal may take time to establish, but the latest development makes one thing certain: the latter won’t have an easy time in power from now on. The countdown to his exit may have begun.
Read full piece here.
Kapil Mishra an opportunist, claim AAP volunteers
AAP volunteers rubbish Mishra's claim that he has been associated with the AAP movement since the Anna Andolan. They say that he joined the party once it was formed. They also ask where Mishra was when India Against Corruption was being formed on 5 April 2011. "He came into the picture before becoming a minister and has been greedy for power all along," a volunteer said.
Another line that they have heard from him recently: I am not like Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav. When I leave, I will ensure that the party also drowns.
Water crisis serious in Sangam Vihar: a question mark over Mishra's performance?
During the MCD polls, Firstpsot had spoken to citizens of Sangam Vihar on the water crisis they have been facing since several years. Every person who spoke to Firstpost said that they have been let down by every political party in Delhi, including the AAP. Citizens said that the AAP government's promise of delivering 20,000 litres of free water has been a sham and that they still face water scarcity.
People also claimed that the MLA from this area, which is also Asia's largest unorganised housing complex, Prakash Jarwal, has done nothing for the area.
The crisis seems to raise a major question over the perfomance of the sacked Delhi minister.
Watch the full video here.
Sangam Vihar reeling under water crisis
AAP came to power promising that this issue will be resolved. But they did nothing. Today, Kapil Mishra had accused the party leadership on this issue. Sangam Vihar is a case in point. Sangam Vihar is the largest unorganised colony in Asia in the heart of posh south Delhi.
Kapil Mishra 'arrogant', claim AAP volunteers
AAP's volunteers say that Kapil Mishra has shown streaks of arrogance in the past. His lack of connect with the people in his constituency is a known fact within the party. Six months ago, nearly 60 women of Sonia Vihar ward angrily charged at him regarding a water related problem but he refused to address the issue.
"His mother Annapurna Mishra was the first mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Kapil Mishra was given a ticket too soon and he hasn't toiled in the field and has been in a hurry to get to the top," a volunteer said.
AAP reacts to Kapil Mishra's allegations
Sources within AAP say there is no operational MLA office in water minister Kapil Mishra's constituency Karawal Nagar. They also share that he doesn't live in his constituency and his residence is in Yamuna Vihar. "We had to plead with him for six months so he sets up a base here, where both volunteers and people and go to him with their grievances. But he doesn't like to engage with people, except on social media" say volunteers from Karawal Nagar.
Congress talks tough on Kejriwal
"Mishra's claim that Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore is not mere allegation rather an affidavit before the public of what he saw. He is saying what he saw as an eyewitness. The Centre, the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the CBI should immediately take action and register an FIR against Kejriwal. He has no moral right to continue as the Chief Minister. He should immediately resign," said Maken.
He said the AAP, which governs Delhi, was "riddled with corruption".
"Six of the seven AAP ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are facing corruption charges," Maken said.
Anna Hazare's first reaction on Kapil Mishra's allegations
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare reacts for the first time on the issue. Talking to Times Now, he said, "It is unfortunate if he has accepted the cash. If the allegations are true, then he has shattered the movement. Probe will definitely reveal the truth."
Kapil Mishra fighting a lone battle?
According to media reports, Kapil Mishra is close to Kumar Vishwas. However, with the poet-politician backing Kejriwal, saying that it is unimaginable to think that the Delhi chief minister will accept bribes, it seems Mishra is fighting a lone battle. Even Yogendra Yadav, who left the party after being disillusioned with Kejriwal, seems to be backing the chief minister.
AAP MLAs Alka Lamba and Somnath Bharti, who are reportedly close to Mishra, have also come out in support of Kejriwal. With the PAC meeting likely to seal his fate, the road ahead is not easy for Mishra.
Kapil Mishra ousted by AAP to hide its incompetence and failures
"I was the first to raise this water tanker scam. Now Kapil Mishra, the water resources minister in AAP government, has raised it and questioned his own party leadership. By ousting him from the department, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has again proved that only 'Yes man' will thrive in the party, whereas the rest will be sidelined or thrown out by branding them as 'tainted'. This is because the AAP wants to hide its incompetence and failures," BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijendra Gupta told Firstpost.
Kapil Mishra says he could not sleep after the incident
We had always raised questions over transparency in the AAP. But when I saw him with Satyendra Jain, I could not sleep that night. I had always felt that Kejriwal would look into the issue, Mishra told Times Now.
Corrupt Kejriwal is unimaginable; saddened the way things were done today: Kumar Vishwas
After a cryptic twitter message, Kumar Vishwas finally came out in support of Delhi CM stating that a corrupt Kejriwal would be an unimaginable thing for him. He said that he was saddened by the way Mishra took things up. Seeking to reassure the party workers, he said if ever anyone thinks that anyone is wrong within the party, they must come with the proof and keep it in front of everyone. "Levelling baseless allegations like this in front of media is not right," Vishwas said.
Earlier Vishwas had merely tweeted that party workers must be patient and that party's best interests will be upheld in the end. It is also instructive to note here that Mishra is considered close to Vishwas and he has sided with the leader in the recent rift between him and the party's core leadership.
Kapil Mishra sealed his ouster from party by raising voice against Kejriwal
According to former AAP members and volunteers right from Yogendra Yadav to ex Speaker of Delhi Assembly MS Dhir to AAVAM convener Karan Singh — "Only a Yes Man to Kejriwal will remain in AAP and in the government. Anyone raising voice will be thrown out irrespective how honest and competent the other person may be".
BJP seeks Kejriwal's resignation on moral grounds
"Arvind Kejriwal neither has the moral right, neither the legal standing to remain Delhi chief minister as it is unprecedented that a cabinet colleague of a sitting chief minister has levelled such serious charges. Kejriwal must seek apology from his party men and quit as Delhi CM as soon as possible," BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said.
This is a witness statement not just allegations: Manoj Tiwari
"Since these allegations have been levelled from within the party, I think these are not just allegations but a witness' statement," Tiwari said. He added that the people have already punished the party.
Kapil Mishra's ouster was inevitable even without today's allegations
Kapil Mishra's ouster became inevitable the very day he towed a different line from that of AAP on the issue of EVMs. He didn't agree with party leadership that BJP won MCD election by manipulating EVMs.
My faith in Kejriwal has been betrayed: Kapil Mishra
"I had always believed that one person who is incorruptible is Arvind Kejriwal. I always thought that he will fix everything within the party as soon as he gets proof of irregularities. But my faith was betrayed. I couldn't sleep at night when I saw Kejriwal accept cash with my own eyes," Mishra said.
Meanwhile... as AAP leaders trade barbs, party must answer some pertinent questions
Whether or not Kampil Mishra's allegations hold any merit, right from Kejriwal to Mishra and local MLA of Sangam Vihar, the party leaders have to answer why they failed to end the water tanker mafias and why Sangam Vihar residents still do not have access to drinking water.
Former ally, Yogendra Yadav backs Arvind Kejriwal on corruption charges
In what looked like an almost supportive statement, Swarajya India leader and former AAP member, Yogendra Yadav has said that while he can believe allegations of authoritarianism and greed for power against the Delhi chief minister, he will need solid proof to believe that Kejriwal can be corrupt.
Has AAP fail to fulfil its promise to provide clean water?
AAP candidate Prakash Jarwal became MLA for the first time from this area promising that he would make the Sangam Vihar residents free from the clutches of water tanker mafia and provide regular free supply of water.
Yet two years later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has failed to provide relief to Sangam Vihar — Asia's largest unorganised colony. People in this colony still buy water every week from tanker mafias. Earlier, the Congress party had been at the epicentre of this water tanker scam.
Even Mishra as the water resources minister failed to bring Sangam Vihar under the ambit of Delhi Jal Board.
Kapil Mishra's allegations cannot be ignored
Sacked Minister for Water Resources, Kapil Mishra, might have taken to theatrics by visiting Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before speaking to media. However, his allegations against his party top leadership cannot be ignored.
Electricity and water are the two main promises that AAP government fulfilled after coming to.power in 2015. Every household has been given 20,000 litres of free water but free water failed to reach the most deprived area in Delhi — Sangam Vihar.
Ajay Maken trains his gun on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the party will collect 10 lakh signatures against the Kejriwal government in the next four to five days in order to remind him of the 'right ot recall'.
Kapil Mishra confident of sending Satyendra Jain to jail
Talking to News18, the Sacked AAP minister said that Arvind Kejriwal is running away from media. He also said that the Jain will go to jail in the next 8 to 10 days.
Mayank Gandhi on the bribery allegations
Speaking to India Today, former AAP leader and Mumbai-based social activist Mayank Gnadhi said that the party is becoming just like other parties and is going down the slippery slope and the party's decline will not stop for now.
Manish Sisodia on the allegations against Kejriwal
Reacting to the expose, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, " MLAs were being heckled by the public for the lack of water. This made Kejriwal to trigger a cabinet reshuffle. With respect to the allegations made by Kapil Mishra, they are baseless. I have no answers for them."
Ajay Maken on Kapil Mishra"s expose
Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the expose is in line with the findings in the Shinglu Panel report on nepotism by the Kejriwal government. Maken also added why there was no action on the Shunglu Panel report. On Kapil Mishra's allegations, he said that a former cabinet colleague making such charge is serious and cannot be dismissed.
Kapil Mishra's wife reacts
Accompanying Kapil Mishra to the Rajghat, his wife backed him and said that AAP took precedence over family. She also said that Arvind Kejriwal did wrong by sacking him: Kapil Mishra 's wife.
No moral right for Kejriwal to continue as CM
Speaking to News18, BJP said that Arvind Kejriwal to resign as chief minister and dissolve the Assembly to seek fresh mandate from the people. BJP also added that it will go to the public to put pressure on Kejriwal. The party said that a cabinet colleague exposing Kejriwal is a serious issue.
Why was I sacked? asks Mishra
I could have been sacked before too. I was being praised initially by every AAP leader. There were no talks of me being sacked. Now the timing of the axe raises questions.
Saw Kejriwal taking bribe, says Mishra
Kapil Mishra says that he is ready to go to CBI and the anti-corruption Bureau against Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues. He said that he will expose Satyendra Jain's corrupt practise.
Kapil Mishra on corruption in AAP
I trusted Kejriwal, whom I thought to be clean. There were several funding related issues in Punjab. I though Kejriwal would act on it. I had this trust in him since two years. But two days back, I saw Satyendra Jain giving a bribe of 2 crore rupees to Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.
When I asked him, he said that in politics certain things happen which will be revealed later.
How did Satyendra Jain get those cash? I asked Kejriwal to offer a apology. But Kejriwal is silent.
AAP shows the final results of manipulation
AAP's Twitter handle on an overdrive in its EVM revelations
LIVE EVM tampering continues
BJP leader Vijendra Gupta speaks on the floor of the House
While the Speaker has barred members from speaking out of turn, BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta spoke up and claimed a Rs 1,000 crore scam by the Kejriwal government.
Listen to what Manoj Tiwari had to say
Congress leader urges 'immediate action'
Congress' Tom Vadakkan was quoted by Hindustan Times as demanding "immediate action" against corrupt elements in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "In view of the new inputs, the anti-corruption chief must investigate this matter urgently. Because on the basis of this an FIR must be launched against the accused and action must be taken against these corrupt elements," Vadakkan told the publication.
Delhi High Court to examine validity of panel report on AAP's ad expenditure
The Delhi High Court today agreed to examine the validity of a Centre-appointed panel's report recommending that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be made to pay an amount of Rs 97 crore that the Delhi government had spent on advertisements.
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued a notice to the Centre, the Delhi government, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and Congress leader Ajay Maken seeking their stand on the AAP plea against the report of the three-member committee, set up to regulate government advertising.
"If the report goes, everything goes," the court said while listing the matter for hearing on 8 August.
— PTI
Delhi Cong seeks LG's nod to prosecute Kejriwal
Earlier on Monday, the Delhi unit of Congress has sought the sanction of Lt Governor Anil Baijal for initiating prosecution against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "gross abuse of power" by the AAP government, as pointed out by the Shunglu Committee.
The Congress's city unit chief Ajay Maken today said the panel has unearthed many serious cases of corruption and irregularities against the Kejriwal government.
"We want to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal with the ACB, but under the Prevention of Corruption Act, we need to get a sanction from the LG before initiating prosecution. So, we have sought it," he said at a press conference in New Delhi."
Satyendra Jain calls Kapil Mishra liar: ANI
If decisions are made behind the closed doors, I will not accept them: Kapil Mishra | CNN-News18
