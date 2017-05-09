AAP Crisis highlights: After EVM demo in Delhi Assembly, Kapil Mishra ridicules Kejriwal's 'diversionary tactics'

Aam Aadmi Party's sacked water minister Kapil Mishra has alleged a major conspiracy behind his dismissal, stating that he will reveal big names in an alleged water scam at 11.30 am on Sunday. The AAP leader is meeting the Delhi Leuitenant Governor Anil Baijal, from where he will head to Rajghat, the chosen venue for his alleged expose.

“Wait till 11:30am… will let you know at Rajghat. I am the founder members of AAP, will always remain with the party,” Mishra told News18 on Sunday.

In a sudden move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday divested Mishra of his Water and Tourism and Culture portfolios, which Mishra claimed was ordered publicly without informing him in in prior. Minutes later the dismissed minister claimed that he had handed over had handed over documents related to the alleged scam to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, another report in Hindustan Times says.

He tweeted that he will expose some big names in an alleged water tanker scam.

सुबह 11:30 am राजघाट - जो बातें अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को बताई थी कल सुबह वो सारे देश को बताऊंगा। — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 6, 2017

However, AAP claimed that it was Mishra's incompetence that lead to the decision.

"Since the situation of water supply was found not to be good during the municipal elections, and several MLAs also spoke about the same problem in their constituencies, so Kapil Mishra was removed from the post," the source added.

Mishra had been a minister in the Kejriwal cabinet since February 2015, when the AAP government came to power. He had sided with AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in the recent rift within the party.

Mishra has claimed that as far as he could tell, the decision to dismiss him was taken unilaterally by the chief minister.

Kejriwal conveyed his mind about the reshuffle when he retweeted a tweet from one his followers.

"Big breaking from Delhi government, Kapil Mishra out of Kejriwal cabinet. Kailash Gehlot and Rajendra Gautam will be New Ministers," journalist Vikrant Yadav said in a tweet. Kejriwal immediately retweeted the post giving clear indications that the changes in his ministerial team were afoot.

Mishra, however, wondered if his ouster was linked to the exposure on the tanker scam which he was scheduled to make on Sunday. He also said that he had told the Chief Minister that he would not a delay in tanker scam report and would submit names of those who are involved in the delay to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Mishra also took a jibe at Kejriwal and his ministerial colleagues like Satyendar Jain, saying that he did not favour any of his relatives or daughter.

"I am the only minister with no corruption charges. No CBI enquiry against me. I did not favour any daughter or any relative. I exposed Shiela's (Dixit) corruption," Mishra said in a tweet.

Jain, who holds the Health portfolio, was accused of nepotism charges in the appointments of his daughter Soumya Jain and Nikunj Agarwal, a relative of Kejriwal's wife, to government posts.

Mishra also denied the speculation that he would join another party. "It (AAP) is my party. I will go nowhere and stay here (AAP)," Mishra said in another tweet.

With inputs from IANS