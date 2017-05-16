Kapil Mishra approaches CBI with 'irrefutable' proof against Arvind Kejriwal, two AAP MLAs

New Delhi: A day after withdrawing his fast, axed Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday approached the CBI against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Mishra claimed that he has submitted "irrefutable proof" against the Delhi chief minister and two AAP MLAs, whom he did not name, to the central investigation agency over their alleged links with several fake companies.

"A person who came riding on the promise to fight the country's corrupt political system, to fight elections using

donations from small sources, stands exposed today. He has attempted to run the AAP using black money," he told reporters.

On 14 May, Mishra, a former close confidante of the AAP chief, had accused Kejriwal and the AAP of "massive" financial irregularities, including funneling money through shell companies, while taking donations.

Shell companies are basically fronts that do not indulge in any substantial trade, for carrying out illegal transactions.

Soon after being removed as a minister, Mishra had trained his guns at the AAP chief, accusing him of bribery.

However, he is yet to support his allegations with any proof.

He had been on a six-day fast in protest against the AAP's "refusal" to disclose the details of the foreign trips

of his five party leaders.