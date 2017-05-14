Kapil Mishra alleges irregularities in AAP donations, says Arvind Kejriwal took money through shell companies

Former Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday mounted a fresh attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of concealing Aam Aadmi Party's alleged 'hawala funding' and misleading the Election Commission and Income Tax department.

In a dramatic press conference, a fuming Mishra sought Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi chief minister, vowing to "drag him to Tihar jail by his collar." Mishra, who is on an indefinite hunger strike since the past five days, passed out at the end of the presser, and was rushed to the hospital. His mother, Annapurna Mishra, who is a BJP leader was also seen accompanying Mishra to the hospital.

Delhi: Kapil Mishra falls unconscious immediately after his press conference on revelations on AAP 's finances, on 5th day of hunger strike pic.twitter.com/xzDpMjdgQV — ANI (@ANI_news) May 14, 2017

At the start of the presser, Mishra played a video showing Kejriwal appealing for donations from his supporters to help him run the party without the aid of bigwigs. Howeverm soon after he levelled serious charges of inconsistencies and corruption in the donations made to the party, quoting from a slew of documents, which the former Delhi minister claimed were proofs of blatant corruption in AAP.

He alleged that there are 461 bogus entries in the ledgers of the party, and millions of rupees have been transferred in the party's account from shell companies under fake identities.

Mishra named several companies, alleging that they were mere shell companies, that were linked to several AAP MLAs or their kin. He also claimed that Kejriwal was in the know of all these fraudulent transactions.

Alleging blatant irregularities in the donations made to the Aam Aadmi Party, Kapil Mishra said that the party has shown it's total income as Rs 27,48,71, 611 on its website, while it told the poll panel that it had received donations worth Rs 32,46,16,662. However, he claimed that the bank account statements of the party show that the party actually received Rs 65,52,40,752 from various sources. He said that party donation was used as a source to convert black money into white.

He also alleged that blank cheques worth crores of rupees were accepted from undisclosed sources. Mishra also said that a substantial amount of these suspicious cheques and cash transactions were carried out Axis Bank, which was raided during the demonetisation drive for allegedly converting unaccounted wealth into white money.

Kapil Mishra's allegations against AAP AAP donations (2013 - 2014 | Donations above Rs 20,000) 2014 - 2015 | Donations above Rs 20,000 Declared in banks 45,74,06,911 65,52,40,752 Filed with EC 9,42,25,475 32,46,16,662 Listed on donation website 19,82,32,820 27,48,71,611 Revised reply to EC after I-T notices 30,08,75,280 -

Mishra said that he will email proofs of all the allegations laid by him to the media and approach the CBI on Monday to register an FIR against the Delhi chief minister and the MLAs who he found were operating shell companies to bungle funds in the name of donations.

On 9 May, Mishra filed CBI complaints against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations of corruption and also against his relatives and some AAP leaders, hours after he posted an open letter to the Chief Minister.

He handed over three sealed envelops to the CBI that he called "evidences".

"I have registered three complaints. First on the exchange of cash between Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain. Second on the firm owned by Kejriwal's relatives involved in PWD and a Chhatarpur farmhouse land deal... The third is on the foreign trips by five AAP leaders," Mishra told reporters after filing the complaints.

Mishra sought details about the foreign trips of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadha, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak by Wednesday morning and threatened to go on a hunger strike if the AAP failed to do so.

"In the last two years, which countries did they visit, where did they stay, who bore the expenses, whom did they meet and what are those deals that they entered into?" Mishra asked.

Corruption allegations do more damage when charged against AAP and its national convener Kejriwal as both are a byproduct of the India Against Corruption movement and shot to fame for the promise of practicing politics with a difference.

With inputs from IANS