Kamal Haasan says he took political plunge for betterment of Tamil Nadu, no fear of failure from decision

New Delhi: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday said when it comes to taking the political plunge, he does not fear failure as it will not be something like making money for another movie.

The 63-year-old actor said the entire idea of joining politics is only about working for the betterment of his state, Tamil Nadu.

"For me, there is no fear of failure because this is not about movie making. This is not even about money making. It is about making ourselves better and I am going to be one of those instruments," Haasan said.

He was speaking at a discussion at the Times Delhi LitFest on Saturday.

The actor added that he is trying to work for his state itself is a gesture he hopes is acknowledged.

"My activism is now running into an act itself. This is the way I have perceived. Probably I'm wrong. But I'm doing it for the people. But if I go wrong, there is no failure in it.

"The fact that I have attempted itself shows mettle. At the end of it, I will fail because of my dreams, my utopia. But I dare to dream," he said.

Haasan said it was time people came forward to find solutions to the day-to-day problems and stopped blaming others.

"Time has come that we take onus on ourselves and not blame it on someone... I am not talking about nitpicking on politicians. Yes, they are corrupt and do not come from the mass(es). They come from our streets, districts and states. They resemble us in form and sometimes even in character. I would like to do something for my state."

When asked why he came to the capital and talked about Tamil Nadu, not the country, the actor said, "But that's where the country begins, my doorstep. I want to clean my doorstep. And that's where I begin."