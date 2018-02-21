Latest update, 11.50 am: Addressing the media, actor Kamal Haasan said he didn't see much difference between films and politics. He said both of them needed the support of people just about equally, but said that responsibility in politics is much more.
Far from the sphere of the reel, actor Kamal Haasan will take his plunge into the real world of politics on Wednesday by addressing a string of meetings and unveiling his party flag in Madurai, marking the commencement of his new journey.
The actor-turned-politician will address his first public meeting in the afternoon at Ramanathapuram near the iconic palace entrance. He will later leave for nearby Paramakudi and then
Manamadurai and address meetings there before reaching Madurai in the evening. He is also set to spell out the name of his party.
In keeping with his announcement last month, Haasan will first visit the residence of former president APJ Abdul Kalam at Rameswaram on Wednesday and then the school where the late leader studied. Also, he would pay a visit to the memorial of Kalam at Pei Karumbu off Rameswaram apart from interacting with the fishermen community at Ganesh Mahal in Rameswaram.
Announcing his political tour in his weekly column in Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan on 18 January, the actor had said he too shared the vision of Kalam, who dreamt of a "good Tamil Nadu."
By launching his tour from the residence of Kalam, he would be moving forward towards that goal, he said, writing in his weekly column.
On Wednesday, actor Seeman, who strongly opposes Rajinikanth on the basis of his non-Tamil origin, met Kamal at his home in Chennai. He told reporters that Kamal had expressed a wish to meet him but he felt that he should come to his residence because he was elder to him. Seeman also recalled that he also hailed from Ramanathapuram district.
Meanwhile, in a letter to party cadre, Stalin wrote: "The DMK is like a banyan tree which has strong roots and branches. It cannot be shaken by anyone. Parties may come during a season but they are just like paper flowers which don't have flagrance. They will wither soon."
Kamal called on DMK president M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence to seek his blessings. Stalin was also present then.
Kamal Haasan's political debut, like the opening of big films, will be keenly watched
