Kamal Haasan meets Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata International Film Festival, lauds her enthusiasm for cinema

Kolkata: Tamil movie icon Kamal Haasan, who has plans for a political plunge, on Friday lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her enthusiasm to celebrate cinema through the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

Kamal, who was attending the inaugural ceremony of the 23rd edition of KIFF, met Banerjee during the day amid speculation of him reaching out to the Trinamool Congress supremo.

"This film festival is not just an annual ritual ... it is a celebration of what we love as part of life. Most of us on stage ... even if we were not working in the industry, we would be cinema buffs," Kamal said during the opening ceremony presided over by Banerjee.

He thanked the West Bengal chief minister for the invitation.

"And to see that we belong to an august crowd like you (the audience) that celebrates cinema every year like this ... that too when films have become digital and you still pursue your love for cinema... I am happy to be part of this," he said.

Kamal said he was astounded by the energy and enthusiasm of "your chief minister who makes this effort year after year".