'Saffron not my colour': Kamal Haasan meets Kerala CM but remains cryptic on plans to join politics

Kamal Haasan addressed the media after meeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and still sustained suspense about whether he will join politics. However, he did give some clear hints as to what his political leanings would be if he takes the leaps.

While Haasan did not give a timeline of when he will join a political party or float a new one, he did give a clear message about his leanings, saying that "left leaders are my heroes."

"My colour is obviously seen over the 40 years I have been working in cinema, definitely, it's not saffron," he added. This statement by the actor makes it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be an option for him.

"I would like to keep my 'maiam" (Centre) in politics, I am not leaning to any side," he added after the meeting with Vijayan. "Blind admiration should not be allowed," he said in another jab at the current political climate. Times Now reported that Haasan is known to be a Marxist who is leans towards atheism; this most likely would colour his future political decisions.

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan visited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence, Cliff House, today. pic.twitter.com/KCE0nebzj6 — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) September 1, 2017

.@ikamalhaasan is a longtime friend of the Chief Minister and this was a friendly visit. pic.twitter.com/lMg2DDrqNR — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) September 1, 2017

Hassan also said that people's issues were more important than those in power. "People's issues are important; governments are not," the film actor said, emphasising that he wants to give the choice to the people.

"I have been talking to Kerala chief minister about it, taking advice, will meet more politicians before I make my call," he said. "It's not just about joining politics, it's about how much time I can devote," he added, keeping the media and his followers guessing about his future involvement in politics.

He also praised the implementation of policies in Kerala, "Look at the statistics of Kerala, look at where the state stands...we get 1/50th funds compared to any western country but it still stands up to those countries. When asked about whether he would call for a floor test, he said: "who am I to call for it?" "I am a common citizen, I don't like to see drama," he added. He also emphasised that it is too early now to say anything about politics.