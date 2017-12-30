K Palaniswami calls TTV Dhinakaran a 'betrayer', claims he won RK Nagar bypoll using 'hawala' formula

Udhagamandalam: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday hit out at sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran for calling him a "betrayer" and alleged that the latter had used the "hawala formula" to win the RK Nagar bypoll recently.

"He (Dhinakaran) had adopted the hawala formula to win the election, which was more effective than the Thirumangalam formula," he said at the MGR centenary celebration.

The chief minister was referring to the DMKs victory in the Thirumangalam bypoll a few years ago, where it was alleged that the opposition party had won by distributing money.

"You can imagine what type of a criminal person adopts the hawala formula," he said.

Lashing out at Dhinakaran for calling those in power in the state betrayers, Palaniswami said the people would decide who the betrayers were and teach them an appropriate lesson at an opportune time.

Referring to Dhinakarans bypoll victory, he said the sidelined AIADMK leader was aiming to capture power in the party through the backdoor, without doing anything for it.

He also alleged that the RK Nagar victory was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Dhinakaran and DMK working president MK Stalin.

Countering Dhinakarans remarks on the longevity of the government, Palaniswami said, "He will not remain in his present position for long and nobody knows where Dhinakaran, who is saying the government will not last till March, will be at that time."

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also hit out at Dhinakaran for criticising the AIADMK leadership.