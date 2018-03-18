K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to meet Mamata Banerjee tomorrow at her Kolkata office, say official sources

Kolkata: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Monday amid efforts to form a formidable non-BJP front of Opposition parties ahead of the crucial 2019 Parliamentary poll.

Rao, who is also Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president, is likely to meet Banerjee in her office, official sources said.

The meeting assumes political significance as Rao recently floated the idea of forming a "Third front" against BJP and the Congress for 2019 general election.

Banerjee, who is also Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, is playing an instrumental role in bringing together Opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA to throw them out of power in the coming national poll.

Rao claimed that Mamata Banerjee had called him and backed his proposal.