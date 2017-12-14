Jignesh Mewani rejects exit poll predictions of BJP win in Gujarat, says people need healthcare than bullet train

While several exit polls predict BJP's return in Gujarat, social activist and Dalit lawyer Jignesh Mewani on Thursday said that BJP will lose in Gujarat this year with less than 80 seats.

"Everyone is feeling like they are a victim of the Gujarat model of development," Mewani said.

In an interview to CNN-News18, Mewani said that even the high-voltage campaign might not be able to save BJP this time as they could not enlist any solid achievements in the state in last three years of governance. Calling for an end to the reservation system, Mewani said there should be equality in education.

"People of the state understand that the Gujarat model is a deception," Mewani said.

The Dalit activist went on to say that only their version of the Gujarat model, one that Patidar leader Hardik Patel, OBC leader Alpesh Thakore and the farmers talk about not the BJP's model, will work in the state.

"No one wants a bullet train in Gujarat, we would be happy with decent medical facilities in primary and district healthcare centres," he said also calling for fair wage system in place of the contractual system.

On 11 November, Mewani had expressed his resentment of Modi, News 18 reported. He had cited his own experience where for two-and-a-half years, he was dragged by his hair in front of his mother because he was demanding a BPL card for her.

"If a party refuses to talk to any Dalit organisation or NGO about their constitutional right, what do you say? When a ruling party develops such a level of arrogance, how is it possible for me to not be angry," Mewani had asked.

Earlier on 29 October, Mewani had given an interview to The Hindu where he had said there was a reason for change because the mood in the state has changed: this kind of dissatisfaction has not been seen in 22 years. There has been severe economic exploitation, agrarian distress, growing unemployment. For Dalits, apart from the economic problems, they are suffering from a sense of injustice, Mewani had said.