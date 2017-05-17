Jharkhand govt committed to corruption-free governance, transparency: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said on Tuesday that his government is committed to giving corruption-free governance through transparency and accountability to the people of the state.

Emerging from the inauguration of new Lokayukta Bhavan, Das said, "We have zero tolerance for corruption and several steps have been taken to eradicate it."

"Justice DN Upadhyay was appointed as the Lokayukta in February this year. People of the state have started praising the Lokayukta for disposing 450 cases in just three months," the chief minister said.

"If there is good governance, less number of cases would go to court. The state is discharging its duty but the assistance of people is also required," Das said.

Last year, Das had said that a cashless system will help check corruption, crime and Maoist activities in the state. He said that the cashless system would put an end to corruption.

In a bid to make Jharkhand the first cashless state in the country, Das had launched, on 2 December, 2016, the Cashless Jharkhand Mission from Nagri block of Ranchi and simultaneously set up camps in all 24 districts, 260 blocks and 3,974 bank branches in the state.