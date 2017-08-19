JD(U) claims 'there is no split' in the party but says Sharad Yadav 'crossed Lakshman rekha'

Even as JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday sought to downplay reports of an imminent rift in the party by saying that there is no split in the party, he also said that party leader Sharad Yadav had crossed the "Lakshman rekha".

"Sharad Yadav's prestige and respect in the eyes of other people increased when he stood by Nitish Kumar," Tyagi said at a press conference in Patna.

"Nitishji supported demonetisation because it was beneficial for the people. Sharad Yadavji went to another extreme," he further said.

The JD(U) also said that by speaking against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and not attending his swearing-in ceremony on 27 July, "Sharad Yadavji crossed the Lakshman rekha. Emotionally and physically, he has left us."

"Now, there are two Tyagis in the party. One is KC Tyagi and the other is Sharad Tyagi," he further said, joking about how Yadav, for all practical purposes, had left the party and done a 'tyag (sacrifice)'.

Defending Kumar's decision to leave the Mahagathbandhan, Tyagi also said, "The Mahagathbandhan would have become as corrupt as UPA 2 if he (Kumar) would have continued in the alliance."

"There is no split as such in Janata Dal (United). 71 MLAs, 30 MLCs and all office bearers are with Nitish Kumar," ANI quoted Tyagi as saying.

On the other hand, Yadav earlier in the day was quoted as saying that the people of the state had wanted the Mahagathbandhan to be in power for five years.

The JD(U) faction led by Kumar joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday at the former's national executive meeting in Patna.

"A resolution that the JD(U) will join the BJP-led NDA was unanimously approved in the meeting," a senior party leader said.

According to the leader, JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi had moved the resolution, which was approved by all invited members.

It is a major decision in the party after Kumar last month dumped RJD and Congress to join hands with the BJP and form a new government in Bihar.

The JD(U) now has two factions: one led by Kumar and the other by senior party leader and former party president Yadav.

