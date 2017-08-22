JD(U)-BJP denying RJD Leader of Opposition status, says Rabri Devi

Patna: RJD leader Rabri Devi on Tuesday attacked the new JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar for denying her the status of Leader of Opposition in the legislative council under the "cover of rules" that RJD does not have the required number of MLCs needed for the post.

"They wish to suppress the voice of Opposition by doing this out of political considerations," Rabri Devi, wife of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, told reporters outside the legislative council.

"Earlier, the status of Leader of Opposition was given to the then RJD leader Gulam Gaus even when the party's strength was 4-5 in the council. But, now they JD(U)-BJP are taking the cover of rules," she said.

"Let them deny the post (to RJD), we are the leader of masses."

The Bihar Legislative Council had in the first week of this August month rejected RJD's request to appoint Rabri Devi as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House stating that the party did not have the required number of MLCs needed for the post.

A strength of nine MLCs is required for the post of Leader of Opposition in the legislative counicl but RJD at present has only seven. Hence, its application was not in conformity with the rules, deputy chairman of Bihar State Legislative Council Harun Rashid had said while turning down the request.

JD(U) spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar took a swipe at Devi on the issue. "She and her family cannot live without facilities," he told reporters outside the legislative council.

Rabri Devi was chosen as member of legislative council for the second time in 2012 and her tenure will end in 2018.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi are both members of the legislative council at present.