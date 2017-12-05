Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar, actor Vishal out of RK Nagar bypoll race as EC rejects their nominations

The Election Commission has rejected former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar's nomination for RK Nagar bypoll, according to media reports.

The Commission rejected her nomination after several discrepancies were found in her form. According to ANI, apart from Jayakumar, EC has also rejected actor Vishal's nomination. Both the candidates had filed their nominations as Independent candidates on Monday.

Jayakumar's nomination which was filed on Monday was rejected as one of the forms accompanying her nomination paper was not filled properly, according toIndia Today report. The report further added that Jayakumar failed to fill the columns relating to the value of her assets as asked in the 'Form 26I'-which is essentially an affidavit.

However, Jayakumar has said that she did not fill the column related to the inheritance of property as it is not mandatory. She further added that she has filled all the other required details.

In an interview given to Thanthi TV, Jayakumar said, “They created many obstacles to my filing affidavit. I even got calls from senior people in the government that I shouldn’t file my nomination and to take it back. I don't want to name them. They said my nomination might be rejected. They did not stop any of the other candidates, but they tried to stop me. Even last time, some people told me I shouldn't file the nomination and threatened me. But I didn't take it seriously that time.”, reported The News Minute.

Meanwhile, protesting against EC's decision to cancel his nomination as an independent candidate, actor Vishal staged a dharna.

The RK Nagar bypoll will be held on 21 December and the results will be announced on 24 December. AIADMK will be represented in the polls by senior leader Madhusudhanan, while the Amma faction group has fielded VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran (his name is also spelled Dinakaran). While on the other hand, DMK has fielded Maradhu Ganesh and BJP has nominated Karu Nagarajan.

