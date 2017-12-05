Jayalalithaa's death anniversary: Tamil Nadu still a political vacuum with many claimants jostling for former CM's legacy

If on 5 December last year, the feeling was "Jayalalithaa is dead, Long live the AIADMK", not many would have raised an eyebrow. Many believed that the combination of Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala and then chief minister O Panneerselvam, both hailing from the politically dominant Thevar community, would be able to carve out a working relationship to divide power between themselves and control the party and the government.

But human greed is a divisive element and skeletons in the cupboard are man's worst enemy. Sasikala's desire to terminate Panneerselvam's chief ministerial innings and occupy the chair herself resulted in a revolt at Jayalalithaa's final resting place at the Marina Beach one evening in February, pushing the party into a crisis.

The AIADMK has always been a party that revels in creating a public spectacle, a legacy of its filmy DNA. The past 12 months have seen resort politics, a prison journey, an inner voice speaking, Income Tax raids, a forced merger and more, reducing the party to a cacophony. The AIADMK soap opera has proved that a year is a very long time in politics. A lot of water has flown down the Cooum since December 2016, but unfortunately, just like the polluted Cooum, Tamil Nadu has been subjected to a stinking brand of politics.

It is obvious that the AIADMK, under the combined leadership of O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami is not the AIADMK that Jayalalithaa lorded over. Under her, it was an autocratic set up, with everyone kept on a tight leash from Poes Garden. After her death, with no successor named, it has been a case of 'After me, the deluge' in the AIADMK.

Jayalalithaa liked sycophancy, and those who prostrated before her were pampered with political goodies. Nothing has changed since her death if the scenes at the road abutting the Marina today are anything to go by. Every leader and activist from different camps under the AIADMK umbrella made it a point to register their presence. The larger purpose behind the public posturing was to stake claim to Jayalalithaa's political legacy. Both the EPS-OPS and TTV Dinakaran camps took out peace marches. The irony of doing so after having reduced Jayalalithaa's AIADMK to pieces was not lost on anyone.

Each person knows that Jayalalithaa remains their passport to electoral success, which is why it was necessary to establish the Jayalalithaa connect. O Panneerselvam draws his halo from having been chosen twice by Jayalalithaa to replace her as chief minister, when she had to step aside because of legal reasons. Sasikala and Dinakaran stress on their Veda Nilayam connect. E Palaniswami played an important part in ensuring Jayalalithaa returned to power last year, netting 45 out of 57 seats in western Tamil Nadu, his backyard.

But there is also a short-term reason for this public show of devotion. Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar constituency goes to bypolls on 21 December and apart from the AIADMK and Dinakaran, even Independents like Deepa Jayakumar and actor Vishal have made it a point to invoke Jayalalithaa's name.

The absence of a strong leader has meant that the BJP in Delhi has, for all practical purposes, become the AIADMK's new High Command. Ministers even alluded to it, talking about how Modi will take care of everything. It was the BJP that nudged the two camps, despite being bitterly opposed to each other, to come together. This kowtowing to the BJP has not gone down well with the rather proud cadre of the AIADMK, brought up on a sentiment of anti-Delhi-ism by Jayalalithaa.

The I-T raids also have shown up the AIADMK as an unclean party. While most try to pin the blame at Sasikala's doorstep, the fact remains that if Jayalalithaa was indeed a powerful chief minister, as she has always been made out to be, it does not make sense to say she was blissfully unaware of the loot taking place under her watch. The impression that the AIADMK has a lot to hide has gained ground.

The only positive in the last one year is that the atmosphere of fear that enveloped Tamil Nadu under Jayalalithaa is no longer around. People are not afraid to speak out. Even outsiders to the political system, like actors Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Vishal, have realised that there now exists a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu, and there is space for a new entrant provided s/he can create an alternate narrative.

As far as the AIADMK is concerned, it's anyone's guess how long the party will stay together as a cohesive unit. The past three months have seen intense jostling between EPS and OPS camps and a life insurance policy for this AIADMK government is the last thing anyone would like to take.