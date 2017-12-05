You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jayalalithaa's death anniversary: Dressed in black, EPS-OPS lead tributes at Marina Beach mausoleum

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 05 2017 12:50:34 IST

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered on her first death anniversary on Tuesday, with AIADMK veterans E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam leading the party supporters in paying tributes.

Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed as 'Amma,' meaning mother in Tamil, by her supporters.

Jayalalithaa's supporters at her mausoleum at Chennai's Marina Beach. PTI

Jayalalithaa's supporters at her mausoleum at Chennai's Marina Beach. PTI

AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister, Panneerselvam, and party co-coordinator and chief minister, Palaniswami, led a silent procession of party workers from Anna Salai to Jayalalithaa's mausoleum on Marina beach.

"While she passed away, nobody can remove her from our hearts", The Times of India quoted the chief minister and deputy chief minister as saying.

Most of the party workers, including the two leaders and other ministers, were clad in black shirts. Scores of party supporters also turned up at the mausoleum to pay tributes to her.


Jayalalithaa, who was admitted to a private hospital in September 2016, breathed her last on this day last year, after 75 days of hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court rejected a petition forbidding the Tamil Nadu government from observing Jayalalithaa's death anniversary since her date of death is "disputed".

"With the greatest respect, the court cannot adjudicate disputes with regard to the dates of death of any person", the court observed, according to The New Indian Express.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 12:50 pm | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017 12:50 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 16: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores