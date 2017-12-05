Jayalalithaa's death anniversary: Dressed in black, EPS-OPS lead tributes at Marina Beach mausoleum

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered on her first death anniversary on Tuesday, with AIADMK veterans E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam leading the party supporters in paying tributes.

Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam paid tribute to former CM #Jayalalithaa at Jaya Memorial on her first death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/v7KNAUvFco

Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed as 'Amma,' meaning mother in Tamil, by her supporters.

AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister, Panneerselvam, and party co-coordinator and chief minister, Palaniswami, led a silent procession of party workers from Anna Salai to Jayalalithaa's mausoleum on Marina beach.

"While she passed away, nobody can remove her from our hearts", The Times of India quoted the chief minister and deputy chief minister as saying.

Most of the party workers, including the two leaders and other ministers, were clad in black shirts. Scores of party supporters also turned up at the mausoleum to pay tributes to her.

Jayalalithaa, who was admitted to a private hospital in September 2016, breathed her last on this day last year, after 75 days of hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court rejected a petition forbidding the Tamil Nadu government from observing Jayalalithaa's death anniversary since her date of death is "disputed".

"With the greatest respect, the court cannot adjudicate disputes with regard to the dates of death of any person", the court observed, according to The New Indian Express.

With inputs from PTI