Jayalalithaa death probe: Apollo Hospitals submits two suitcases of documents to inquiry commission

Chennai: Apollo Hospitals on Friday submitted two suitcases packed with documents related to the treatment given to then Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa to an inquiry commission set up to probe her death.

The commission headed by retired judge A Arumughaswamy had asked Apollo to submit all the documents related to the treatment of Jayalalithaa, who died in December 2016.

This follows allegations that Jayalalithaa's death was triggered by poor medical attention.

The panel has ordered deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's advocate Raja Senthurapandian to appear before it on 22 January.

Sasikala had been a long-time confidante of the late AIADMK leader and liveda at her residence in Chennai.

Meanwhile, rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and his supporters called on Sasikala in prison in Bengaluru on Friday.