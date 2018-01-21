Budget 2018
Jawan on duty at Nitish Kumar's residence accidentally shoots and injures himself in Patna

Politics PTI Jan 21, 2018 16:47:50 IST

Patna: A Bihar Military Police jawan, deployed as a night guard at the official residence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, accidentally shot and injured himself with his rifle, police said on Sunday.

Representational image. Reuters

The incident happened in Patna on Saturday night, the police said.

The jawan, identified as Pujan Guru, accidentally shot himself with his service rifle while he was on duty outside the chief minister's official residence at 1, Anney Marg, between 11 pm and 12 midnight, City Superintendent of Police, Central, D Amarkesh said.

The bullet hit his chest, the police officer said.

The jawan was admitted to the ICU of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the city Superintendent of Police said, adding, that the rifle has been seized.


Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 16:46 PM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 16:47 PM

