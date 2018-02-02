Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections: Mehbooba Mufti to chair all-party meet on polls, says Abdul Haq

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Haq Khan said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti would chair an all-party meeting to seek views of all political parties in the state on the upcoming Panchayat elections.

The minister told the state Assembly that the decision was taken on suggestions by leaders of various parties.

The issue of convening the all-party meet was taken up in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister earlier this week.

The state government had decided to hold the panchayat elections from 15 February after Mufti held a meeting with Governor NN Vohra in December last year.

Two days later, separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a joint statement, called for a boycott of the elections.

Militant-outfit Hizbul Mujahideen had last month threatened to throw acid on those who participated in it.