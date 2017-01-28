Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah alleges govt implementing Ajit Doval’s doctrine in state

Former chief minister and opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has alleged that it is not the Agenda of Alliance document of ruling PDP-BJP coalition government, but National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s doctrine which is being implemented in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar was speaking in the legislative assembly on Saturday where he made specific reference to a speech delivered by NSA Doval in Hyderabad, in 2008, on the unrest in the valley. He said there was no difference in Doval’s speech and the way present government, led by Mehbooba Mufti, was managing the crises in the valley.

“Had you handled the situation according to Agenda of Alliance, the situation would have been entirely different today. But you are going by Doval’s doctrine,” Omar said in the legislative assembly while speaking on the motion of grants.

“The way Doval suggested in that lecture: how to stop protests and deal with separatists, and how it should not be accepted that there is a political problem in the valley and how to deal Pakistan, you are following it all in letter and spirit,” he added.

The five months of summer unrest in Kashmir was triggered after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on 8 July, who was killed in a short encounter in south Kashmir. His death sparked protest across the valley and close to 100 people were killed during protests and more than 12,000 civilians were injured in firing by the forces. Two security personnel were also been killed while hundreds were injured.

The PDP-BJP government launched a massive crackdown against agitating leaders and stone pelters. Kashmir police arrested over 7,000 people in the Valley while more than 500 were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

“There can be only one thing: either you work according to Agenda of Alliance or follow the path set by Ajit Doval,” Omar said speaking on the state’s Home department grants, which is held by the chief minister.

He said during his tenure as chief minister of the state, although there were few attacks carried out by militants, but whenever there was one on an army installation the BJP would leave no stone unturned to blame him, and the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, for the security lapse and burn his the effigies.

“But I am stunned today at their (BJP’s) silence, after 2008, most of the attacks have happened in 2016, there is no place in the state where militants have not attacked, be it Pathankot, Uri, or Akhnooor.”

Omar, who is also the working president of the National Conference, said Mehbooba Mufti has created an image for herself for being pro-separatist, that her attitude towards militants is soft. He said the plan has badly been exposed and the number of militants killed in 2016 is highest in the recent years.

“But look at the numbers. A number of militants killed in 2016, under your rule, has seen a tremendous rise. It is almost impossible to believe that if you were soft separatist, then how did this number of militants killed in just one year went so up,” he said.

He further added that state government had earlier said that if they would have known that Wani, the militant commander, was present in the house, where the encounter took place, they would have preferred to have him surrendered.

“On one side, you talk about amnesty for local militants and on the other side Burhan Wani’s killers are awarded gallantry medals,”

He also blamed BJP of using Judiciary to abrogate article 370 and criticised the way state attorney’s handle cases while defending the state cases in the state's interest. “BJP is not silent on Article 370, they are not using legislature but judiciary.”

He asked Mehbooba to show a single developmental work which she could showcase as an achievement of her government during last two years.