Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti appeals Opposition to put its political differences aside ahead of state Assembly session

Jammu: Ahead of the Winter Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asked the Opposition to put aside political differences and work together to ensure an efficient session.

"Looking forward to a productive winter session of the state Assembly starting on January 2nd, 2018", she said in a tweet.

The chief minister said, "We all must put our political differences aside and work together to ensure an efficient session".

"Governor NN Vohra, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under sub-section (1) of Section 53 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, has summoned the State Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council to meet at Jammu on Tuesday, the 2 January 2018, at 11.00 hours", a Raj Bhawan spokesman had said.

However, the duration of the session is yet to be decided.

"We have not yet decided the period of the session. The decision will be taken by the government", Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta said.