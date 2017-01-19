Jallikattu will be held with Centre's backing, promises Panneerselvam after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government will soon take steps to enable holding of jallikattu event with support from the Centre, said chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will take steps with the backing of the Centre. You will soon see (the steps). Wait, good will happen," he told reporters after the meeting in which he urged the central government to issue an ordinance to enable the sport to be conducted.

Modi told Panneerselvam that he fully understood the sentiments of Tamil people on the Jallikattu issue. "I am aware of the feelings of the people," Modi was quoted by the chief minister as having said.

After Panneerselvam pressed for immediate steps for promulgation of an ordinance, Modi told him that the matter was in the Supreme Court but the Centre would support any steps taken by the state government on this.

Panneerselvam also recalled that AIADMK chief Sasikala has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking the Centre's ordinance to hold the sport. Panneerselvam said he told Modi that Jallikattu is an age-old heritage of Tamil Nadu and a sport

symbolising bravery and that it should be allowed.

The Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu and bullock cart races in May 2014, saying that cattle cannot be used as performing animals. Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport.

The common complaint among the protest leaders was that the Supreme Court had insulted Tamil culture by disallowing the sport. In Tamil Nadu, protests began on Tuesday morning following the arrest of protesters in Madurai district's Alanganallur town, well known for the sport. Protests also continued in Chennai's Marina beach.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the animal's hump for a stipulated distance or for a minimum of three jumps by the bull.

