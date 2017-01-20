Jallikattu part of Tamil Nadu's intrinsic tradition: Congress

New Delhi: Reacting to the Supreme Court's ban on jallikattu, the Congress on Thursday said it was a part of Tamil Nadu's intrinsic tradition. The party also said people of the state have the right to preserve their traditions. The Congress also said that the central and state government must find an amicable solution to it.

"People of Tamil Nadu have a right to preserve their culture and tradition which is intrinsic to the lifestyle and time honoured practice of Tamil Nadu. Jallikattu is a part of that intrinsic tradition," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"A mechanism has already been put in place statutorily and administratively also to ensure that no cruelty of any nature takes place. "Therefore it is time that the centre and Tamil Nadu government take into consideration the peaceful and dignified protest of people of Tamil Nadu particularly the youth and farmers," he added.

The Congress also said that its modalities, sensitivities and mannerism would need to be worked out by the centre and state government.

"We really appreciate the dignified and peaceful manner in which people have put forward their viewpoint bereft of any violence and bereft of any sectional hatred. So, it is time that both the governments took stock of the situation, respect the sentiment of people of Tamil Nadu on Jallikattu and found an amicable solution," said Surjewala.

On Thursday Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and urged him to promulgate an ordinance. While Modi assured support to the state government's steps, he skirted the main demand citing the matter as sub judice.

The ongoing massive protests in support of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu looks set to intensify with train blockades, worker strikes and continuing student protests state wide. The trigger for the stir to intensify was Modi's silence on the demand to promulgate an ordinance enabling the holding of the traditional bull-taming sport citing the matter as sub judice.