Published Date: Dec 27, 2017 12:12 pm | Updated Date: Dec 27, 2017 12:13 pm
Updates for 27 December end
BJP tweets images from the swearing-in ceremony
Swearing-in ceremony ends
All ministers take a group photo with the governor as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rajeev Saijal is the last minister to take oath as minister
Visuals from the oath-taking ceremony
Govind Singh too takes oath in Sanskrit
Govind Thakur, who has been elected from Manali constituency, took the oath in Sanskrit language.
Virender Kanwar sworn-in as minister
Virender Kanwar, who won from Kutlehar seat, had earlier offered to resign as a MLA to allow PK Dhumal to become the chief minister.
Ram lal Markandaye and Vipin Singh Parmar sworn-in as ministers
Parmar was elected to Himachal Pradesh Assembly from the Sullah constituency.
Sarveen Chaudhary sworn-in as minister
Chaudhary is the only woman in the 11-member cabinet of Himachal Pradesh.
Anil Sharma takes oath of office and secrecy
The senior BJP leader has been inducted in the Himachal Pradesh cabinet as a minister.
Ministers being sworn-in
Suresh Bharadwaj takes oath as a minister
Suresh Bharadwaj interestingly takes oath in the Sanskrit language.
Kishan Kapoor sworn-in as minister
Mahender Singh sworn-in as a minister
Jairam Thakur sworn-in as 6th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh
Jairam Thakur sworn-in as 6th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah arrive for the swearing-in ceremony
Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the venue
Visual from the venue
Several Cabinet ministers to attend swearing-in too
Central ministers who are likely to attend the ceremony include Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Thawar Chand Gehlot, reports Financial Express.
Chief Ministers likely to attend swearing-in ceremony
Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Raman Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pema Khandu, Vijay Rupani, N Biren Singh, Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das and Sarbananda Sonowal.
Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath present for swearing-in
BJP promises to address law and order problem in Himachal
Thakur comes from a humble background
Thakur was born in Mandi district in 1965. His father, who was a farmer, had to make ends meet to feed three sons and two daughters. His father and brothers worked in the fields to provide Thakur with an education. Their efforts paid off as Thakur acquired an MA degree from Panjab University in Chandigarh.
Experienced Thakur has consistently winning polls
Thakur was a minister in the earlier BJP government and with the exception of a bypoll he lost to Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh in the Mandi constituency in 2014, his record in the Assembly election has been stellar.
Himachal BJP promises to focus on state's economy
Only 10 of the 14 BJP chief ministers to attend the swearing-in
By inviting chief ministers of all 18 states (19th state would be Gujarat where the ceremony was being held) and other coalition leaders at the Centre, the BJP showcased the ruling NDA's pan-India spread, this article in Firstpost noted. At present, BJP rules 14 states on its own and reigns in five in an alliance. Which explains the BJP's ability to stitch political and social coalitions and run them successfully.
However, this does not seem to be the case in Himachal Pradesh as only 9 to 10 BJP chief ministers are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Vasundhara Raje is likely to not attend the event as she has fallen ill.
Modi arrives in Shimla
Visual from the venue
Jairam Thakur spells out his priority for the state
Jairam Thakur said that his top priorities would be restoring law and order situation, to do away with the VIP culture, to review all decisions of the previous Congress government in past three months, to minimise wasteful expenditure and to develop tourism infrastructure.
Vasundhara Raje to not make it to the swearing-in ceremony
The chief ministers of at least 10 BJP-ruled states are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. However, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is not expected to make it to the swearing-in ceremony due to fever and an sprained ankle, reported IANS.
Would have been happy if my father had been alive, says Thakur
It is a win for common man, says Jairam Thakur's wife
Modi arrives in Chandigarh
List of ministers to be sworn-in today
Suresh Bhardwaj
Anil sharma
Govind Thakur
Mahender singh
Sarveen Chaudhary
Ram Lal Markandaye
Vipin Parmar
Rajeev Saijal
Thakur Bikram
Virender Kanwar
Ahead of his swearing-in, Thakur speaks to people of Himachal
PK Dhumal backed Thakur to takeover as CM
Thakur's name was proposed by two-time former chief minister PK Dhumal and seconded by Union minister JP Nadda and another two-time chief minister Shanta Kumar. Thakur met Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday to formally stake claim to form the new government in the hill state.
Prem Kumar Dhumal's defeat led to Thakur's selection as CM
Thakur, known for his clean image and a subdued, non-aggressive image, won from Seraj constituency in the Assembly polls defeating Chet Ram of Congress. According to a senior BJP leader, one of the reasons why the 52-year-old BJP leader was selected for the post was that the party would not need to go through a by-election.
BJP CMs from 10 states to attend swearing-in ceremony
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11 am at Simla's historic Ridge Ground, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and chief ministers of at least 10 BJP-ruled states are expected to attend.
Swearing-in to take place at 11 am
Jairam Thakur, a five-time MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, and will be sworn in on Wednesday.
12:12 (IST)
Updates for 27 December end
12:06 (IST)
BJP tweets images from the swearing-in ceremony
11:58 (IST)
Swearing-in ceremony ends
All ministers take a group photo with the governor as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
11:55 (IST)
Rajeev Saijal is the last minister to take oath as minister
11:54 (IST)
Visuals from the oath-taking ceremony
11:52 (IST)
Govind Singh too takes oath in Sanskrit
Govind Thakur, who has been elected from Manali constituency, took the oath in Sanskrit language.
11:48 (IST)
Virender Kanwar sworn-in as minister
Virender Kanwar, who won from Kutlehar seat, had earlier offered to resign as a MLA to allow PK Dhumal to become the chief minister.
11:46 (IST)
Ram lal Markandaye and Vipin Singh Parmar sworn-in as ministers
Parmar was elected to Himachal Pradesh Assembly from the Sullah constituency.
11:42 (IST)
Sarveen Chaudhary sworn-in as minister
Chaudhary is the only woman in the 11-member cabinet of Himachal Pradesh.
11:39 (IST)
Anil Sharma takes oath of office and secrecy
The senior BJP leader has been inducted in the Himachal Pradesh cabinet as a minister.
11:38 (IST)
Ministers being sworn-in
11:37 (IST)
Suresh Bharadwaj takes oath as a minister
Suresh Bharadwaj interestingly takes oath in the Sanskrit language.
11:35 (IST)
Kishan Kapoor sworn-in as minister
11:32 (IST)
Mahender Singh sworn-in as a minister
11:32 (IST)
Jairam Thakur sworn-in as 6th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh
11:31 (IST)
Jairam Thakur sworn-in as 6th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh
11:27 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah arrive for the swearing-in ceremony
11:24 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the venue
11:18 (IST)
Visual from the venue
11:17 (IST)
Several Cabinet ministers to attend swearing-in too
Central ministers who are likely to attend the ceremony include Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Thawar Chand Gehlot, reports Financial Express.
11:15 (IST)
Chief Ministers likely to attend swearing-in ceremony
Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Raman Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pema Khandu, Vijay Rupani, N Biren Singh, Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das and Sarbananda Sonowal.
11:13 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath present for swearing-in
11:10 (IST)
BJP promises to address law and order problem in Himachal
11:08 (IST)
Thakur comes from a humble background
Thakur was born in Mandi district in 1965. His father, who was a farmer, had to make ends meet to feed three sons and two daughters. His father and brothers worked in the fields to provide Thakur with an education. Their efforts paid off as Thakur acquired an MA degree from Panjab University in Chandigarh.
11:06 (IST)
Experienced Thakur has consistently winning polls
Thakur was a minister in the earlier BJP government and with the exception of a bypoll he lost to Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh in the Mandi constituency in 2014, his record in the Assembly election has been stellar.
10:59 (IST)
Himachal BJP promises to focus on state's economy
10:56 (IST)
Only 10 of the 14 BJP chief ministers to attend the swearing-in
By inviting chief ministers of all 18 states (19th state would be Gujarat where the ceremony was being held) and other coalition leaders at the Centre, the BJP showcased the ruling NDA's pan-India spread, this article in Firstpost noted. At present, BJP rules 14 states on its own and reigns in five in an alliance. Which explains the BJP's ability to stitch political and social coalitions and run them successfully.
However, this does not seem to be the case in Himachal Pradesh as only 9 to 10 BJP chief ministers are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Vasundhara Raje is likely to not attend the event as she has fallen ill.
10:54 (IST)
Modi arrives in Shimla
10:51 (IST)
Visual from the venue
10:46 (IST)
Jairam Thakur spells out his priority for the state
Jairam Thakur said that his top priorities would be restoring law and order situation, to do away with the VIP culture, to review all decisions of the previous Congress government in past three months, to minimise wasteful expenditure and to develop tourism infrastructure.
10:36 (IST)
Vasundhara Raje to not make it to the swearing-in ceremony
The chief ministers of at least 10 BJP-ruled states are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. However, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is not expected to make it to the swearing-in ceremony due to fever and an sprained ankle, reported IANS.
10:25 (IST)
Would have been happy if my father had been alive, says Thakur
10:24 (IST)
It is a win for common man, says Jairam Thakur's wife
10:23 (IST)
Modi arrives in Chandigarh
10:22 (IST)
List of ministers to be sworn-in today
Suresh Bhardwaj
Anil sharma
Govind Thakur
Mahender singh
Sarveen Chaudhary
Ram Lal Markandaye
Vipin Parmar
Rajeev Saijal
Thakur Bikram
Virender Kanwar
10:06 (IST)
Ahead of his swearing-in, Thakur speaks to people of Himachal
09:47 (IST)
PK Dhumal backed Thakur to takeover as CM
Thakur's name was proposed by two-time former chief minister PK Dhumal and seconded by Union minister JP Nadda and another two-time chief minister Shanta Kumar. Thakur met Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday to formally stake claim to form the new government in the hill state.
09:30 (IST)
Prem Kumar Dhumal's defeat led to Thakur's selection as CM
Thakur, known for his clean image and a subdued, non-aggressive image, won from Seraj constituency in the Assembly polls defeating Chet Ram of Congress. According to a senior BJP leader, one of the reasons why the 52-year-old BJP leader was selected for the post was that the party would not need to go through a by-election.
09:29 (IST)
BJP CMs from 10 states to attend swearing-in ceremony
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11 am at Simla's historic Ridge Ground, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and chief ministers of at least 10 BJP-ruled states are expected to attend.
09:28 (IST)
Swearing-in to take place at 11 am
Jairam Thakur, a five-time MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, and will be sworn in on Wednesday.