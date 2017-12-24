Jairam Thakur selected by BJP as next Himachal Pradesh chief minister, legislators to meet governor in evening

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the name of five-time legislator Jairam Thakur as the next Himachal Pradesh chief minister, according to several media reports.

#BREAKING - 5 time MLA Jairam Thakur wins CM race in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/810A9VWZbF — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 24, 2017

Sunday's meeting to decide the new chief minister was attended by BJP's central observers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar, along with other state leaders. "Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal ji proposed Jairam Thakur ji to be elected as the legislature party leader. Shanta Kumar ji and JP Nadda ji also supported this proposal," ANI quoted Tomar as saying.

Thakur, in a statement to the media on Sunday, thanked BJP's central and state leadership for the decision.

I thank everyone, central leadership, Prem Kumar Dhumal ji who proposed my name supported by JP Nadda, Shanta Kumar ji: Jairam Thakur #Himachalpic.twitter.com/ZctjfaTNjV — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017

Jairam Thakur being greeted by Prem Kumar Dhumal, JP Nadda, Shanta Kumar on being chosen as the Legislature party leader in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/bjZypjt1U6 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017

The legislators will meet the Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Dev Vrat later on Sunday evening to formally announce their decision, NDTV reported.

On Saturday, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal ruled himself out from the race, paving the road for JP Nadda and Jairam Thakur to be the main contenders. "There is speculation in media that I am in race for the post of the chief minister. I made it clear on the day of the result that I am not in any race," Dhumal said.

A lack of consensus among the newly elected MLAs resulted in the two central observers — Union ministers Sitharaman and Tomar — returning to Delhi from Shimla on Friday to hold fresh consultation with the central leadership.

With inputs from PTI