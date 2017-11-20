Jagdish Shettar demands white paper on developmental works in north Karnataka

Belagavi: Opposition BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Monday sought to corner the state government on development of north Karnataka region and demanded a 'white paper' on implementation of developmental works as per Nanjundappa Committee report on regional imbalance.

Questioning the government's intentions by pointing out its 'failures', he called the government "irresponsible". Initiating the special debate on issues related to north Karnataka in the legislative assembly, Shettar alleged that the "state government has not responded to the issues of north Karnataka, whether it is implementation of Nanjundappa Committee report or Article 371(J) of the Constitution, giving special status for Hyderabad-Karnataka region."

Citing differences in allocation, release and utilisation of funds during successive years, he stressed the need for evaluation or review. "When I had raised similar demand during earlier sessions, Chief Minister had agreed, but no review or evaluation has been done so far. Government seems to have no interest, it is irresponsible" Shettar said.

"If you can't do it, at least give it to professional institution like Centre for Multi-disciplinary Development Research, Dharwad to evaluate this and give their findings," he added.

Stressing the need for evaluation of Nanjundappa Committee report and implementation of developmental projects under it so far, Shettar said "it is important, it will help us in course correction if required. Government should at least now wake up from deep slumber."

"I also demand that government release a white paper regarding the implementation of Nanjundappa Committee report," he added.

Speaking on lack of developmental work being undertaken by the state government in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region which has been provided special status, Shettar spoke about issue of malnutrition that still exists in the region.

Citing non-utilization of allocated funds to the development of the region during successive years, the former chief minister termed it as "injustice" and questioned whether the government was "dead or alive?"

Also targeting government over its "apathy" towards state transport system in the northern region, he demanded that government give tax exemption to North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, so as to allow them to function efficiently in the days to come.