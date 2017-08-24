INX Media case: CBI's questioning of Karti Chidambaram 'pure political vendetta', says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday termed the CBI's questioning of Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, as "nothing but pure political vendetta" by Narendra Modi government "to victimise party leaders".

"The BJP believes in three ideological postulates which are the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department.

"This ideology is being deployed in order to victimise Congress leaders and their families. So therefore whatever is happening and the manner in which it is being done is nothing but pure political vendetta," said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

The CBI on Wednesday questioned Karti Chidambaram for over eight hours here in a case related to the alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007. It has asked him to appear before it again on 28 August for further questioning.