India to cut stake in general insurers to 75 percent - Jaitley | Reuters

NEW DELHI India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to reduce its stake in five state-run general insurance companies to 75 percent from 100 percent, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters.Jaitley had announced in last year's budget the government would list the general insurance companies to improve transparency and accountability.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.