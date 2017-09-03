In Cabinet reshuffle, Nirmala Sitharaman gets defence, Suresh Prabhu given commerce: List of new portfolios

The nine new members to be inducted in the Union council of ministers include four former senior bureaucrats and also BJP leaders from the states of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh which go to polls in the near future.
The new faces come from diverse backgrounds and have rich administrative experiences. Some of them have professional degrees or PhDs.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at 10.30 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a slight change from 10 am that was originally planned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with BJP chief Amit Shah late in the evening to give apply touches to the exercise.
The BJP-led government promoted four ministers, largely seen as performers, to the Cabinet, which also got a Muslim face with the induction of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
The elevation of Dharmendra Pradhan and Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha and Karnataka, are also reflective of BJP's political calculation in these poll-bound states.
Here is a table on the recent shuffle up in the Cabinet portfolios.
|Minister
|Portfolio
|Previously held portfolio
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|Cabinet Minister Skill Development and Petroleum Minister
|MoS (independent charge) Oil Natural Gas and Petroleum Ministry
|Piyush Goyal
|Cabinet Minister Railway Ministry
|MoS (independent charge) Power Ministry
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Cabinet Minister Defence Ministry
|MoS (independent charge) Commerce and Industry Ministry
|Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
|Cabinet Minister Minority Affairs Ministry
|MoS (independent charge) Minority Affirs
|Suresh Prabhu
|Cabinet Minister Commerce and Industry Ministry
|Railway Ministry
|Uma Bharti
|Drinking Water and Sanitation
|Water Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation.
|Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|MoS Health & Family Welfare
|-
|Virendra Kumar
|MoS Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs
|-
|Anantkumar Hegde
|MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
|-
|Raj Kumar Singh
|MoS (independent charge) Power
|-
|Hardeep Singh Puri
|MoS (independent charge) Urban Development
|-
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|-
|Satya Pal Singh
|MoS Human Resource Development and MoS Water Resources,
River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
|-
|Alphons Kannanthanam
|MoS (independent charge) Tourism and MoS Ministry of Electronics & IT
|-
|Shiv Pratap Shukla
|MoS Finance Ministry
|-
|Santosh Kumar Gangwar
|MoS (independent charge) Labour and Employment
|-
Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 02:24 pm | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017 02:26 pm