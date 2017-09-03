You are here:
In Cabinet reshuffle, Nirmala Sitharaman gets defence, Suresh Prabhu given commerce: List of new portfolios

PoliticsFP StaffSep, 03 2017 14:26:45 IST

The nine new members to be inducted in the Union council of ministers include four former senior bureaucrats and also BJP leaders from the states of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh which go to polls in the near future.

The new faces come from diverse backgrounds and have rich administrative experiences. Some of them have professional degrees or PhDs.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at 10.30 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a slight change from 10 am that was originally planned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with BJP chief Amit Shah late in the evening to give apply touches to the exercise.

The BJP-led government promoted four ministers, largely seen as performers, to the Cabinet, which also got a Muslim face with the induction of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The elevation of Dharmendra Pradhan and Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha and Karnataka, are also reflective of BJP's political calculation in these poll-bound states.

Here is a table on the recent shuffle up in the Cabinet portfolios.

MinisterPortfolioPreviously held portfolio
Dharmendra PradhanCabinet Minister Skill Development and Petroleum MinisterMoS (independent charge) Oil Natural Gas and Petroleum Ministry
Piyush GoyalCabinet Minister Railway MinistryMoS (independent charge) Power Ministry
Nirmala SitharamanCabinet Minister Defence MinistryMoS (independent charge) Commerce and Industry Ministry
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviCabinet Minister Minority Affairs MinistryMoS (independent charge) Minority Affirs
Suresh PrabhuCabinet Minister Commerce and Industry MinistryRailway Ministry
Uma BhartiDrinking Water and SanitationWater Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation.
Ashwini Kumar ChoubeyMoS Health & Family Welfare-
Virendra KumarMoS Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs-
Anantkumar HegdeMoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.-
Raj Kumar SinghMoS (independent charge) Power-
Hardeep Singh PuriMoS (independent charge) Urban Development-
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatMoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare-
Satya Pal SinghMoS Human Resource Development and MoS Water Resources,
River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.		-
Alphons KannanthanamMoS (independent charge) Tourism and MoS Ministry of Electronics & IT-
Shiv Pratap ShuklaMoS Finance Ministry-
Santosh Kumar GangwarMoS (independent charge) Labour and Employment-

Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 02:24 pm | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017 02:26 pm


