In Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'Bhishma Pitamah of corruption'; Sushil Modi hits back

Patna: Acrimonious exchanges were on Tuesday witnessed inside the Bihar Legislative Assembly between Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav over the issues of corruption under the present regime and benami property allegedly amassed by the latter.

As soon as Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary rejected a notice for adjournment motion on various scams served by Opposition members, Tejashwi stood up and said "this is a very important matter. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was earlier known for good governance, is now regarded as 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption".

"Not a day passes when people in Bihar do not open newspapers or switch on TV expecting news of a new scam", Tejashwi, younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, alleged.

Sushil Modi reacted angrily to this, saying that Yadav should "tell the house about benami property worth about Rs 1,000 crore amassed by him into which CBI was inquiring. At the age of 28, he has become owner of so many properties".

Tejashwi retorted, "at times I am told that I am a child (a reference to a recent remark by the chief minister ) and at the same time I am also accused of corrupt deals".

"I was the deputy chief minister for a considerable period of time. I want to know whether I was guilty of any corrupt deal during the period. On the other hand, the name of the chief minister has figured in a murder case and even a fine has been slapped on him by a court in that connection," Tejashwi alleged.

Sushil Modi sarcastically replied that had he (Tejashwi) explained his position earlier, he would have been sitting even now on the deputy chief minister's chair".

The senior BJP leader was referring to collapse of Grand Alliance comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress over the issue of graft charge on Yadav.

Earlier, proceedings of the House commenced in a surcharged atmosphere with some CPI(ML) MLAs carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding a stop on violence against dalits. This evoked angry outbursts from the ruling side.

Later, RJD member Abdul Bari Siddiqui told the Chair that "members of the ruling side are behaving in a manner in which the Opposition has been known to behave".

State minister Nand Kishore Yadav reacted angrily saying the ruling side "will not allow the Opposition to manipulate the proceedings in an arbitrary manner".

Later, as members were dispersing after the Speaker announcement adjournment of the House before lunch, Bhai Virendra of the RJD and Virendra Singh of the JD(U) nearly came to blows inside the house over allegations and counter allegations in the trade of sand and stone chips.

Bhai Virendra was heard saying: "I only said that people from the ruling side are known to have mafia-like interest in sand and stone chips trade, but to this Virendra Singh reacted in an abusive manner".

As angry exchanges continued between them, some members tried to pacify the two MLAs.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav later told reporters "our party has lodged a complaint against the use of abusive language by the JD(U) MLA and the Speaker has promised that he will look into it".

He also alleged that Sushil Modi has "tutored his MLAs to provoke us to resort to violence so that they could later defame us before the media".