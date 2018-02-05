In a bid to strengthen party in Tamil Nadu. Congress plans to enrol 50 lakh members by 15 July

Tirunelveli: The Congress in Tamil Nadu on Sunday said it plans to enrol 50 lakh members by 15 July, the 115th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister Kamaraj, as part of steps to strengthen the party in the state.

"We propose to enroll 50 lakh new members in Congress by 15 July 15, the birthday (115th birth anniversary) of late Chief Minister Kamaraj.... these are part of measures to strengthen the party in the state," TNCC President S Thirunavukarasar told reporters.

Party meetings would be held from the third week of February to third week of March, he said, adding that from 15 July onwards, national and state level Congress leaders would carry out state wide campaigns through vans. Thirunavukarasar said he foresees holding of Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously in Tamil Nadu in view of the current political situation in the state.

He claimed that the various announcements in the 2018 budget were an indicator of early Parliamentary polls. Moreover the BJP government at the centre has itself mooted the idea of simultaneous elections to assemblies and Lok Sabha throughout the country, he said

In Tamil Nadu, there is bickering between ruling AIADMK and rival leader TTV Dhinakaran and perceived political instability.