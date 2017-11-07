I'm preparing, says Kamal Haasan on political plunge: Actor cancels birthday celebrations, will launch party mobile app today

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan is all set to take the plunge into politics. The actor on Sunday had announced that the first step will be the launch of a mobile software app on 7 November — his 63rd birthday — that will enable him to be in touch with the fans and as well as enable book-keeping.

At a function to mark the 39th anniversary of his fan/welfare club, Haasan said his political plunge by starting a political party is confirmed. Haasan said the political party launch will happen in a calm manner and the launch of mobile app is the first step on 7 November.

However, late on Monday, Haasan posted a tweet saying he was cancelling his birthday celebrations.

To those who love me and dislike the idea of my cancelling my birthday celeberations pic.twitter.com/hkSPJj97C9 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 6, 2017

He said it was "in pursuit of a cause". As IANS reported, Haasan will visit a medical camp and rain-affected areas. "He will be visiting a medical camp, which is set up by Narpani Iyakkam (Welfare Movement) at Annapoorna Marriage Hall, CTH Road...and rain-affected area at Naryanapuram, S Kolathur Road, Pallikaranai, next to Balaji Dental College," said the actor's spokesperson.

The actor held back on the details of when he would launch his own party but said the application would be the first step in his political journey.

"This will be the first step. I'm confident that you will contribute funds to me generously as you have in the past for our welfare activities," PTI had quoted Haasan as saying on Sunday at Kelambakkam to celebrate the 39th anniversary of his welfare association Kamal Haasan Narpani Iyakkam.

The mobile app, he said, will track all financial transactions.

Haasan, who is now 63, had said he will not deposit the money raised in Swiss banks but will bring back cash stashed in them.

"Everyone is saying that the name of the political party will be revealed on my birthday, 7 November. But how can I name a child without giving birth to it first?" he had said.

"I'm not waiting for anyone's order right now. I'm preparing. I take a minimum of three months to prepare for just a movie role. So I'm not in a hurry," Haasan had told the gathering.

Haasan had earlier caused outrage in political circles with his recent remark that "right- wing groups can not deny existence of Hindu terrorism".

In fact, a court on 4 November had fixed 22 November for hearing a complaing against him over this matter.

The complaint has accused Haasan of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus by making the "inflammatory and derogatory remark of Hindu terrorism". It has sought a directive asking the actor to refrain from making such a remark, given the public following he has.

With inputs from agencies