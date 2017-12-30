If Indian politicos were to be awarded, Narendra Modi would be 2017's 'most voter-friendly', Rahul Gandhi the 'best Hindu'

A meeting of the Citizens' Initiative and Action (CIA), that was held in Delhi on Friday to decide on its national awards for 2017, was marked by unprecedented chaos and fisticuffs. An 80-member governing council of CIA comprising eminent Indians of all walks of life picks the best and worst Indians each year by majority vote. Deep Throat, my trusted source, watched Friday's proceedings through a keyhole and gave me an exclusive blow-by-blow (pun intended) account.

And the awards go to...

The most voter-friendly: Narendra Modi, for hitting upon the scientifically ingenious and politically swashbuckling idea of vaulting around in a seaplane on the Sabarmati waters to reach out to voters on land. Prize: A copy of Donald Trump's forthcoming book: Underwater Campaign? Just Use Scuba Gear! What Fun!

But in protest against this award, three CIA members with allegiance to the Congress threw paperweights at BJP supporters who proposed it. The BJP men stood calmly, caught the Congress supporters by the scruffs of their collars, and bashed them against the wall. Peace was restored after the CIA chairperson, a model from Bengaluru, pouted her lips and urged the gathering not to politicise the proceedings. The meeting went on.

The least voter-friendly: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, for rubbishing Modi's seaplane ride as "hawa hawai". Prize: A bullock cart made by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

At this point, pandemonium broke out again when a fly dropped into the coffee cup of a CIA member, who is also a JNU professor. Holding Modi squarely responsible for the fly's "impudence", the Marxist let out a scream, like the war cry of prehistoric Huaorani tribesmen in the Amazonian jungles. He was, however, pacified by his Congress chums.

The shouts of a 19-year-old girl, the chief political editor of Naya Duniya TV (NDTV), demanding to know where Sabarmati river was, were drowned in the melee.

The best Hindu: Rahul Gandhi, who waltzed to 27 temples during the Gujarat election campaign. Prize: A seaplane for faster pilgrimages in the future.

When the motion for this award was put to vote, a CIA member with known links to Vishwa Hindu Parishad brandished a trishul and threatened to kill those supporting it. His smooth logic was that the members who would live to vote could defeat the motion by majority. But he was prevailed upon by the chair to stay calm.

The worst Hindu: Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat BJP president, for bad-mouthing Rahul's temple-hopping. Prize: A kilometre-long Janeu thread made by Brahmins in Ayodhya.

The best tear-jerker: Sonia Gandhi, for saying with tearful eyes at the event to mark Rahul's elevation as Congress president: "Our party has lost several state elections." Prize: Popcorn and a ticket to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The worst tear-jerker: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, for nodding his head and sporting a wide smile while agreeing with Sonia. Prize: Five Ways to Look Heartbroken at Public Meetings by Mamata Banerjee.

The happiest man: A Raja, who is overjoyed that court verdicts are based on evidence, not on truth. Prize: A copy of How to Play Pokemon Go with Courts by Vijay Mallya.

The saddest man: Lalu Prasad Yadav, jailed on the basis of evidence in fodder scam. Prize: Twenty Ways to Bury Hatchets (and Evidences) by Mayawati.

The best investigator: Narendra Modi, for discovering that Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had hosted a dinner of beef kebabs for former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a bunch of Pakistanis. Prize: A pair of binoculars and two spy cameras.

The worst investigator: Hardik Patel, the 24-year-old Patidar leader, for claiming that the BJP had hired 140 engineers to hack 5,000 EVMs to ensure victory in Gujarat. Prize: A copy of How to Grow Up Fast Like Me by Rahul Gandhi.

The best chef: Amit Shah, who knows how to make the most delicious khichdi of parties in different states and win elections. Prize: A brass cauldron (the size of a kids' swimming pool) to keep it boiling till 2019.

The worst chef: Rahul Gandhi, for making an insipid khichdi of castes in Gujarat. Prize: M Karunanidhi's forthcoming book How to Change Ingredients of Political Khichdis in Each Election.

Congress supporters growled but looked the other way when the VHP man glared.

The best psephologist: Haryana businessman Mahindra Dahia, who said, "Elections? One set of crooks are always replaced by another. But I have hope for the future." Prize: A ticket to Never Say Never Again.

The worst psephologist: Manmohan Singh, who said, "What? Who will win 2019 polls? Asking me? You know I don't talk. Ask Rahulji." Prize: A statuette of the Sphinx (with red tape over its lips).

The best talker: Narendra Modi, for coaxing Gujaratis into voting for BJP, despite 21 years of anti-incumbency. Prize: A bass drum and a portable megaphone.

All hell broke loose when a Leftist columnist slapped a BJP leader for proposing the next award for CPM apparatchik Sitaram Yechury. The columnist said the award was an "insult" to Communism in general and Yechury in particular. His fellow communists and Congress members shouted "aye" to support him. Sangh Parivar backers then thrashed the opponents of the motion, severely injuring 21 people. The remaining members voted for it.

With a giggle and a sigh, the chairperson said this was the final award on the agenda, and ended the proceedings. Here goes the last award.

The worst talker: Sitaram Yechury, for talking in a way that even the few people who hear him don't care what he says. Prize: All You Need To Know About Weaning People and Winning Elections by TTV Dhinakaran.