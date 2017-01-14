Hitler, Mussolini were also powerful brands: Rahul on Vij's comment

New Delhi: Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its Haryana Minister Anil Vij's comments on Mahatma Gandhi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said even "Hitler and Mussolini were very powerful brands".

"Hitler and Mussolini were also very powerful brands," said Gandhi on his official Twitter account attaching Vij's video with it.

Sparking a new controversy over the Father of the Nation, Vij said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "bigger brand" than Mahatma Gandhi.

Vij, who is known for his controversial comments, told media persons in Ambala that after Mahatma's photographs were replaced with Modi's in the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calendar 2017, Gandhi's picture would also be removed from currency notes.

"Mahatma Gandhi ka aisa naam hai, note ke upar chipak gaya jis din se, note ki devaluation ho gayi. Achha kiya hai ke Gandhi ka hata ke Modi ka lagaya hai. Modi ziyada better brand name hai aur Modi ki photo lagney se 14 percent sale badi hai khadi ki (Mahatma Gandhi's name is such that from the day his picture was pasted on the (currency) note, the note got devalued. It is good that they (KVIC) removed Gandhi's photo and put Modi's. Modi is a much better brand. Khadi sales have increased by 14 percent after putting Modi's photo)," he said.

Asked why Mahatma's photographs were still printed on new currency notes issued under the Modi government, Vij said: "Hatt jayengey dheere dheere (They will be removed slowly)."