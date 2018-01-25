History won't forgive us if we don't fight, says Sharad Yadav day before Opposition's 'Save Constitution' march in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who is in the city to take part in the "save Constitution march", asked people to come out in large numbers to attend the march.

Addressing a gathering in south Mumbai, Yadav said, "Our Constitution is facing its biggest ever threat as the present (BJP-led) government is playing not only with its very basic tenets, but is also crushing the voice of those opposing it. Today, we are living in a kind of Emergency."

"If we don't unite and if we don't fight these forces now, then history will never forgive us. This is the time when we must forget our differences and come together," Yadav said.

He attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government's "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra".

Yadav said, "I have never seen such a dishonest government. There is something wrong with his (Fadnavis) training. Instead of running the government, he is wasting the entire state's machinery to oppose the Opposition."

Among those present at the event were farmer leader and MP from Hatkanangle, Raju Shetti, and MLC Kapil Patil.