Himachal Pradesh 2017 election sets new record, witnesses 74.61 percent turnout, inches past 2003 landmark

Shimla: With 337 candidates in the fray on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh recorded its highest ever voter turnout in Assembly elections: 74.61 percent.

The turnout broke previous record set in 2003: 74.51 percent.

Men accounted for 50.74 percent of the voters, women made up 49.26 percent.

In the 2012 Assembly election, voter turnout was 73.51 percent.

Voting was conducted peacefully across Himachal Pradesh's 68 constituencies in 7,521 polling booths.

Voting remained on even after 5 pm in 435 polling booths as people were standing in line.

Chief Electoral Officer Pushpender Rajput said, “Till 5 pm, 74 percent voter turnout was recorded. That number increased to 74.61 percent."

He added: "There have been no reports of violence."

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Prem Kumar Dhumal, Union minister JP Nadda, MPs Anand Sharma and Anurag Thakur cast their vote earlier in the day.

Singh cast his vote at Rampur, his native place, along with his wife Pratibha Singh, who is a former MP and his son Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate from Shimla Rural.

Dhumal cast his vote at Samirpur, in Sujanpur constituency.

In Arki, women outshone men: 31, 991 women voted compared to 31,116 men.

The highest polling percentage was reported in Sirmour (82 percent), while the lowest was in Hamirpur district (69.5 percent).

Of Himachal Pradesh's 50.25 lakh voters, women make up 24.57 lakh (48 percent).

These include 1.36 lakh first time voters. 10,45,337 voters (14.12 percent) were between the ages of 20 and 29, while 11,48,951 voters (15.56 percent) were between the ages of 30 and 39.

About 10, 84, 895 voters (14.69 percent) were in the 40 to 49 age group, while 7,54,331 (10.22 percent) were between 50 and 59 years of age.