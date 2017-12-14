After the last votes have been cast in Gujarat on Thursday, exit poll results for the state and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be broadcast from 5 pm.
Various news channels, in collaboration with poll agencies such as Today's Chanaktya and CVoter will predict the winners in legislative Assemblies.
However, these predictions are conducted on a relatively small sample size as compared to the entire electorate, and can sometimes go wrong.
Critics say projections can be influenced by the choice, wording and timing of the questions, and by the nature of the sample drawn. Nonetheless, media agencies take utmost care to get the surveys done as close to the actual results as possible.
The Election Commission (EC) also places certain restrictions on publication and distribution of poll predictions and related data. The poll panel barred exit polls related to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat starting 8 am on 9 November to 6 pm on 14 December.
Noting that there are instances of violations of the rules by some television channels in the telecast of their panel discussions, debates and other news and current affairs programmes, the poll panel warned that violation of Section 126 is "punishable with imprisonment upto two years, or with fine or both".
The EC also drew the print media's attention to the Press Council of India guidelines to be observed during elections, which urge the press to give objective reports about elections and the candidates and avoid reports which tend to promote feelings of enmity or hatred among people on the ground of religion, race, caste, community or language.
"Special care must be taken to report opinion polls accurately and fairly, by disclosing to viewers as to who commissioned, conducted and paid for the conduct of the opinion polls and the broadcast. If a news broadcaster carries the results of an opinion poll or other election projection, it must also explain the context, and the scope and limits of such polls with their limitations.
"Broadcast of opinion polls should be accompanied by information to assist viewers to understand the poll's significance, such as the methodology used, the sample size, the margin of error, the fieldwork dates, and data used. Broadcasters should also disclose how vote shares are converted to seat shares," it further added.
Himachal Pradesh concluded voting on 9 November and recorded its highest turnout at 74 percent. Gujarat went to polls in two phases, with the second phase of polling ending on Thursday. First phase of polls were conducted on 9 December with around 68 percent voter turnout. In the second phase, 47 percent votes were cast until 2 pm. Voting was being held in 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts in northern and central regions of the state on Thursday.
There are 851 candidates in the fray. In the first phase, voting was held for the 89 seats of 19 districts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region, with a total of 977 candidates in the fray.
The results will be declared on 18 December, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.
Critics say the projections of these surveys can be influenced by the choice, wording and timing of the questions, and by the nature of the sample drawn. Nonetheless media houses alongwith other agencies employ utmost carefulness to get the surveys as close to the actual results as possible.
