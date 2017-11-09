Himachal Pradesh excise dept seizes 3.26 lakh bulk litre of liquor, Rs 1.48 crore cash since announcement of poll

Shimla: The state Excise Department has seized 3.26 lakh bulk litre of liquor and Rs 1.48 crore in cash from different parts of Himachal Pradesh since the announcement of the poll, a spokesman for the department said Wednesday.

He said that flying squads, static teams and other police teams and Income Tax Department have so far seized cash totalling Rs 1,48,07,615 from different parts of the state.

They seized Rs 14,13,460 of cash on Wednesday, he said.

Polling for elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on Thursday, and results will be declared on 18 December. The dates were announced on 12 October.

Out of 285 complaints of violations of Model Code of Conduct received by the CEO, 273 were disposed of, officials said.