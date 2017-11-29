Himachal Pradesh Congress passes resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing a proposal to make Rahul Gandhi as the party president.

The HPCC met for the first time after the state Assembly polls on 9 November.

HPCC chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu moved the resolution which was endorsed by all the members.

Sukkhu said that Rahul Gandhi would file his nomination for the post of AICC president on 1 December and all members of the Congress were in favour of elevating the AICC vice president to the post of party president.

He also claimed that the Congress would emerge victorious in the state polls.

Office bearers from block to state level gave feed back about the elections and the general view was that the party would be back in power in the state, Sukkhu said.

He asked the Block Congress Committees to give complaints of anti-party activities during the recent assembly elections only on the basis of sold evidence.