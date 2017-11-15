Himachal Pradesh Congress expels 23 leaders for 'anti-party activities' during Assembly polls

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu on Wednesday said the party had "expelled" 23 leaders, including former state NSUI chief Yadupati Thakur, for "anti-party activities" during the recent state Assembly polls.

Four leaders each from Shahpur and Nalagarh and three each from Nachan, Dharamsala, Indora, Sarkaghat and Baijnath were "expelled" from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years, he added.

Assembly polls were held in the state on 9 November and the counting of votes will be taken up on 18 December. The Congress is in power in the hill state.