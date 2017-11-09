Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017 LIVE: JP Nadda casts vote in Bilaspur; 13.77% polling recorded till 10 am

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on Thursday with traditional rivals, the Congress and the BJP locking horns in all 68 constituencies where 337 candidates including 62 MLAs are in the fray.
More than 50 lakh people will cast their votes for the election. The results will be announced 40 days later on 18 December.
A party needs to win at least 35 seats to form government in Himachal Pradesh. According to NDTV in 2012, the Congress had won 36 seats while the BJP had won 26 seats.
At present, the Congress and the BJP have 35 and 28 MLAs respectively in the 68-member House besides four independents while one seat is vacant.
A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote. As many as 7,525 polling booths have been set up in the state and 37,605 polling personnel have been deputed for poll duty.
The electoral contest in the State, according toThe Hindu, has been largely bipolar, with power alternating between the Congress and the BJP.
The ruling Congress led by the chief minister and the BJP led with former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal are contesting all 68 seats while the BSP is contesting 42 seats, followed by the CPM 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI 3.
The 12-days high-voltage campaign, which came to an end on Tusday, saw over 450 rallies by star campaigners of the BJP and the Congress including Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah who addressed seven and six rallies respectively.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressed three rallies.
Corruption was the main focus of the BJP campaign with the party training its guns at Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, while the Congress hit out at the BJP over the issue of GST and demonetisation.
Polling for all 68 constituencies begins in Himachal Pradesh
Tight security in Himachal Pradesh as polling is set to begin soon
Polling for all 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh begins at 8 am
All 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh will hold simultaneous polling today, and it remains to be seen if Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh can buck the anti-incumbency trend and clinch a second straight win. If he does so, it will be the first time in nearly three decades that the hill state has not voted anti-incumbency.
11:55 (IST)
Women in rural areas turned out in large numbers
Women in the rural areas turned out in large numbers to cast their vote. Voting began on a dull note, with below five percent polling in the first hour. By 10 am, it rose to 13 percent. - IANS
11:49 (IST)
'All indicators bespeak the shining vibrancy of Himachal under Congress'
11:44 (IST)
Shimla MLA and BJP candidate Suresh Bhardwaj after casting his vote
11:41 (IST)
11:32 (IST)
Union minister JP Nadda casts his vote in Bilaspur
11:27 (IST)
A look at Congress and BJP's vote share in Himachal Pradesh over the years
11:25 (IST)
Breakup of voting percent till 10 am
According to The Indian Express, this is the vote breakup for the first two hours
Shimla: 16 percent
Kasumpti: 22 percent
Chaupal: 15 percent
Rampur: 18 percent
11:14 (IST)
Lahaul-Spiti records 9 percent polling till 10 am
Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti recorded nine percent polling till 10 am, reported Hindustan Times
11:12 (IST)
VVPAT machine in Sujanpur not working
VVPAT machine in Ree polling booth of Hamirpur’s Sujanpur is not working, reported Hindustan Times.
11:10 (IST)
A look at how political parties fared in Himachal Pradesh Election, 2012
11:04 (IST)
11:02 (IST)
10:56 (IST)
Prem Kumar Dhumal after casting his vote
10:54 (IST)
10:41 (IST)
10:29 (IST)
Virbhadra Singh says the days to come will see new breakthrough in development
10:24 (IST)
A look at Congress and BJP candidates contesting the Himachal elections
10:18 (IST)
BJP workers stage protest in Bilaspur district
BJP workers staged a protest at Telag polling booth of Bilaspur district, alleging that the EVM button for the BJP candidate was not working, according to The Times of India
10:16 (IST)
EVMs not working at Jagatsukh, Larakeloncand Solang
The Times of India reported that EVMs are not working at Jagatsukh, Solang polling booths.
10:03 (IST)
Virbhadra Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Shimla along with his son
09:59 (IST)
Prem Kumar Dhumal and BJP MP Anurag Thakur cast their vote
09:48 (IST)
09:47 (IST)
Himachal Congress stands united to retain the state
09:44 (IST)
Shyam Saran Negi, hundred-and-one-years old, to also vote today
News18 reported that Shyam Saran Negi, is hundred-and-one-years old and was 35 when the independent India went to polls for the first time, will participate in another democratic exercise.
09:37 (IST)
Amit Shah appeals to the people to vote for a development-oriented government
09:28 (IST)
09:21 (IST)
People have made up their mind to get rid of Congress: BJP leader
09:18 (IST)
09:16 (IST)
Survey predict thumping victory for BJP in Himachal Pradesh Election
According toC-Voter survey the BJP will enjoy an 11.8 percent swing in vote share, with the Congress set to suffer a swing of negative five percent. In terms of seat share too, the BJP looks set to double its tally of 26 seats and end up with 52 this time around, while the incumbent party appears to be on the verge of losing 21 seats, greatly diminishing its kitty of 36 seats.
09:13 (IST)
BJP state organisational secretary Pavan Rana casts his vote
09:04 (IST)
09:01 (IST)
People line up to cast their vote at Racholi in Rampur
08:59 (IST)
EC to webcast live from 2,300 polling stations
Election Commission has decided to introduce live webcast from 2,300 polling stations, out of total 7,525 in the state, to ensure free and fair polling across 12 districts of Himachal Pardesh, reported The Indian Express.
"We have kept helicopters at stand-by, besides having hired boats to ferry election material and also polling parties in case of emergencies, apart from traditional means like mules being used in the earlier elections,” the report quoted Chief Electoral Officer Pushpendra Rajput, as saying.
08:57 (IST)
A teacher on poll duty takes selfie with postal ballot
A government teacher, who was roped in for poll duty, has been booked for allegedly clicking a selfie, which he later circulated on social media, while casting his postal ballot, an election official told PTI.
The education department has also issued a showcause notice to Kamlesh Kumar, an art teacher posted in Government Senior School Sainj.
08:50 (IST)
08:39 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh excise dept seizes 3.26 lakh bulk litre of liquor since announcement of poll
The state Excise Department has seized 3.26 lakh bulk litre of liquor and Rs 1.48 crore in cash from different parts of Himachal Pradesh since the announcement of the poll, a spokesman for the department said.
He said that flying squads, static teams and other police teams and Income Tax Department have so far seized cash totalling Rs 1,48,07,615 from different parts of the state.
08:37 (IST)
08:30 (IST)
People cast their votes in Shimla
08:24 (IST)
08:22 (IST)
VVPAT machines being used for the first time in this Vidhan Sabha Election
VVPAT machines are being used for the first time in this Vidhan Sabha Election and 10 percent of total EVMs and VVPATs have been kept in reserve. The Election Commission has also allowed the electors to cast their vote by producing any one document out of the 12 identity documents.
08:07 (IST)
In Pictures: Voters queue up to cast their votes
08:06 (IST)
Polling for all 68 constituencies begins in Himachal Pradesh
08:01 (IST)
07:53 (IST)
07:48 (IST)
07:42 (IST)
Tight security in Himachal Pradesh as polling is set to begin soon
07:41 (IST)
A look at the current Himachal Assembly
The 68-member Assembly is ruled by Congress which has 36 seats. The Opposition BJP has 26 seats at present.
07:31 (IST)
Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh appeals people to vote for Congress
07:29 (IST)
07:27 (IST)
