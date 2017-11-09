Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017 LIVE: JP Nadda casts vote in Bilaspur; 13.77% polling recorded till 10 am

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on Thursday with traditional rivals, the Congress and the BJP locking horns in all 68 constituencies where 337 candidates including 62 MLAs are in the fray.

More than 50 lakh people will cast their votes for the election. The results will be announced 40 days later on 18 December.

A party needs to win at least 35 seats to form government in Himachal Pradesh. According to NDTV in 2012, the Congress had won 36 seats while the BJP had won 26 seats.

At present, the Congress and the BJP have 35 and 28 MLAs respectively in the 68-member House besides four independents while one seat is vacant.

A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote. As many as 7,525 polling booths have been set up in the state and 37,605 polling personnel have been deputed for poll duty.

The electoral contest in the State, according toThe Hindu, has been largely bipolar, with power alternating between the Congress and the BJP.

The ruling Congress led by the chief minister and the BJP led with former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal are contesting all 68 seats while the BSP is contesting 42 seats, followed by the CPM 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI 3.

The 12-days high-voltage campaign, which came to an end on Tusday, saw over 450 rallies by star campaigners of the BJP and the Congress including Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah who addressed seven and six rallies respectively.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressed three rallies.

Corruption was the main focus of the BJP campaign with the party training its guns at Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, while the Congress hit out at the BJP over the issue of GST and demonetisation.

With inputs from PTI