Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017: BJP requests that EC deploy central forces in areas bordering Punjab

New Delhi: Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP requested the Election Commission to deploy Central Armed Police Forces in polling booths in areas bordering Punjab, according to memorandum submitted by the party.

In the memorandum, the party said the polling stations bordering the state of Punjab were "highly vulnerable to electoral malpractices by the Opposition party (Congress)" and asked the EC to cover all polling stations in such areas by central forces only.

The Congress at present rules Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The memorandum was signed by many party leaders, including Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, party media head Anil Baluni and party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

Voting for the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on 9 November and the results will be declared on 18 December.