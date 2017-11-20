Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017: BJP holds post-poll review, targets winning at least 50 out of 68 seats

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would win at least 50 plus seats in the state Assembly and form a stable government.

The core committee of the party met at Hamirpur on Sunday to review the post-poll situation after getting feedback from the field including reports of anti-party activities and observed that the target of winning 50 plus seats in the 68 member house would be achieved.

"We discussed the post-poll situation after getting the feedback from the field and also the reports of undercutting in some places but reached the conclusion that party would form a stable government and win more than 50 seats in the 68 member house," state party chief Satpal Singh Satti said.

The meeting, which was attended by the top leaders of the state and presidents of all seventeen organisational districts, also assessed the possible damage that could have been caused due to undercutting and observed that it would not alter the overall poll results, Satti added.

He said action would be taken against the workers whose anti-party activities are visible but in other cases complaints would be probed by a disciplinary committee and its recommendations would be complied with.

The meeting also decided to send 30 leaders for campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls. These leaders would be assigned poll duties and would leave for Gujarat in next two-three days.