Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017: Bihar health minister targets Rahul Gandhi, claims Congress VP haunted by spectre of loss in Gujarat

Shimla: Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for his comments that corruption in Himachal Pradesh was less as compared to Gujarat claimed that graft could less for Congress which was mired in scams but not for the people.

Pandey, who is also in-charge of party affairs for Himachal claimed that the spectre of a loss in Gujarat appeared to be haunting the Congress vice-president.

"The ghost of defeat in Gujarat is haunting Rahul Gandhi in Himachal also as he focused on more on Gujarat than on Himachal even during his rallies here today," Pandey said.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi for his reported statement that corruption was less in Himachal, Pandey alleged that for the Congress party which was involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore between 2004-2014, corruption in Himachal could be less, but not for the people who have been looted in the name of governance.