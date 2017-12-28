Hardik Patel-led PAAS to hold 'chintan shibir' in Botad to discuss Gujarat election outcome

Ahmedabad: Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) will hold a 'chitan shibir' or brainstorming session in Botad on 30 December to review the Gujarat assembly poll outcome.

The Congress failed to regain power in the western state and lost many Patidar-dominated seats despite quota stir spearhead Patel backing the opposition party.

Apart from charting out their future road map for the agitation, Hardik and other PAAS leaders would also constitute a new state-level core committee during the meet, as several key PAAS leaders had left the outfit during the assembly polls, said PAAS convener for Botad district, Dilip Sabva.

"Around 1,500 people are expected to take part in the shibir at Botad on 30 December. We have invited all the district, taluka level conveners and co-conveners of PAAS, members of our social media arm and several prominent Patidar leaders. Hardik will also remain present," said Sabva.

The BJP retained power in Gujarat by winning 99 seats, while the Congress which was backed by Hardik Patel improved its tally to 77.

"During this meeting, we would discuss the factors which was responsible the BJP's win on some Patidar-dominated seats. We would also discuss our future road map. We will also form new core committees at district and taluka levels," he added.

According to a close aide of Hardik Patel, one of the key agenda of this gathering would be to formulate a strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"Keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PAAS is planning to spread its wings in six states by taking along local castes, such as Jats, Gujjars and Kurmis. These states are Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra," said the PAAS leader on condition of anonymity.

He added that Hardik would stress on building a robust organisation which will have its presence in cities, towns and even at village level.

"To rejuvenate the quota agitation, PAAS would also decide to hold at least one major gathering in different parts of state every month," the leader said.